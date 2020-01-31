Top Marathi Songs Of Lata Mangeshkar That You Just Cannot Miss

Lata Mangeshkar is one of the best-known and most respected playback singers in India. She has recorded for over a thousand films during her career and has sung in 36 different languages. The veteran singer has also delivered numerous Marathi hits over the years. So, as a tribute to the legendary singer, we take a look back at some of the most iconic Marathi songs of Lata Mangeshkar:

Chafa Bolena

Chafa Bolena is one of the most popular songs of Lata Mangeshkar from the album Madhughat. Vasant Prabhu has directed the music, whereas the lyrics have been penned by Kavi Bee. Listen to this beautiful song which is really something to groove on.

Bai Bai Manmoracha

Bai Bai Manmoracha is an absolute classic from Lata Mangeshkar which is from the 1963 film Mohityanchi Manjula and is considered as one of her most popular Marathi songs. The lyrics have been written by Jagdish Khebudkar.

Mendichya Panavar

This is an emotional Marathi song from the versatile singer that came out in 1956 and is part of her album Sumadhur Geete. Suresh Bhat is the man behind the beautiful lyrics and the music has been directed by Lata Mangeshwar's younger brother, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar.

Mee Raat Thakli

This is another emotional song by Lata Mangeshkar from the 1977 Jait Re Jait. The song was sung in collaboration with Ravindra and Chandrakant Kale, and N.D. Mahanor has penned the lyrics. Produced by her youngest sister Usha Mangeshwar, Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar has directed by the music.

Vadal Vara Sutala Ga

Vadal Vara Sutala Ga is a song from Geet Shilp Marathi Geete, which is a collaborative album from Hemant Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar. Shanta Shelke has written the lyrics of the song and Pt. Hridaynath Mangeshkar is the music director. The song was officially released in 2013.

Image credits: Instagram | Lata Mangeshkar

