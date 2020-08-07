Rabindranath Tagore-inspired Movies, From 'Uphaar' To 'Char Adhyay'

Rabindranath Tagore was one of the most influential writers, poets, and the first non-European to win the Nobel Prize in Literature. Also known as ''the Bard of Bengal'', his works are widely revered by scholars and historians. August 7, 2020, marks the 79th death anniversary of the poet. His works have also inspired various films over the years. With all that said now, here are movies inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's work:

Films inspired by Rabindranath Tagore's works

Uphaar

Uphaar, helmed by Sudhendy Roy, released in the year 1971. The Tarachand Barjatya-produced film features Jaya Bhaduri and Kamini Kaushal in lead roles. The film is an adaptation of a short story titled Samapti, published in 1893 and penned by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie went on to be selected as the Indian entry at the 45th Academy Awards for Best Foreign Language Films. The film was later dubbed in several South Indian languages.

Shahrukh Khan signature pose circa 1971 featuring Swaroop Dutt with Jaya Bhaduri in the movie Uphaar #PrimeVideo at 1:25:31 @iamsrk pic.twitter.com/rKOBTZnqe7 — Manish Srivastava (@Manish_Srivstav) June 6, 2020

Ghare Baire

Ghare Baire, directed by Satyajit Ray and produced by NFDC, released in 1984. The romantic drama film features Swatilekha Chatterjee, Victor Banerjee, Jennifer Kendal, and Soumitra Chatterjee in key roles. The movie is based on the novel titled Ghare Baire, published in 1916, by Rabindranath Tagore. The movie was in competition for Palme d'Or at Cannes Film Festival in 1984. The flick even earned National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Bengali.

On this day in 1921, Satyajit Ray was born.

Seen here sketching a sequence for film 'Sonar Kella' & costumes for 'Ghare Baire'. #SatyajitRay pic.twitter.com/CoX0MsPoKi — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) May 2, 2017

Lekin...

Lekin... is helmed by legendary lyricist Gulzar and produced by Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar, Hridaynath Mangeshkar, and Bal Phukle. The 1991 mystery film features Vinod Khanna, Dimple Kapadia, and Hema Malini in key roles. It is loosely adapted from a short story titled Kshudhit Pashaan (Hungry Stones), penned by Rabindranath Tagore. The film received widespread acclaim for its story, direction and performances.

The song Yara Seeli Seeli sung by Lata Mangeshkar bagged National Film Award for Best Female Playback Singer in 1991. It also bagged the director various awards including National Film Award for Best Lyrics and Filmfare Best Lyricist Award. Hridaynath Mangeshkar also bagged National Film Award for Best Music Direction. The critically acclaimed film also earned National Film Award for Direction and Costume Design.

Char Adhyay

Char Adhyay, directed by Kumar Shahani and released in 1997, is an adaptation of Rabindranath Tagore's novel of the same name. One of the major highlights of the film is that the cast has non-actors like Nandini Ghoshal, who was a dancer, and Kaushik Gopal, a psychoanalyst.

