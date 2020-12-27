Did You Know Ileana D Cruz's First Ever Portfolio Shoot Ended Up Being A Disaster?

Quick links:
Bollywood actor Ileana D Cruz is popularly known for her roles in films like Barfi and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The actor started her career as a model and ventured into films later on. According to Miss Kyra, her first-ever photoshoot was a huge disaster. Here's everything you need to know about the Rustom actor.
Ileana D Cruz moved to Mumbai from Goa with her family. When she was young, the manager of the hotel where her mother was working suggested Ileana should try modelling. He set her up with pageant director Marc Robinson. She started her training and grooming as a model and during her first photo shoot, she got nervous. According to Miss Kyra, the photoshoot turned out to be a disaster and had to get another one done for her portfolio.
Ileana started her modelling career and was noticed by various advertising agencies. She started her acting career while she took up roles in ads of companies like Electrolux, Emami Talc and Fair & Lovely. She made her debut in a Telugu feature film Devadasu. Ileana D Cruz's movies have managed to entertain her fans for more than a decade. She gained huge popularity as she made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi.
Birthday during a pandemic and while away from family on set was made super special by my lovely team @divyachablani15 @hairgaragebynatasha @richailsaraiya @umesh___2340 @jitocz @shazeb2578 ✨ ♥️ *(Also don’t worry we had all tested negative for COVID-19 before this was taken) 🙏🏼* Also was woken up at midnight for this hence the attire was a fluffy bathrobe haha 🥰 Also birthday was on the 1st but I’ve been so busy with work only got around to posting now ♥️ But I’m so so thankful to everyone for all the love 🥰
Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. She will be soon seen in Abhishek Bachchan's film The Big Bull. She will also be seen in Unfair and Lovely which is a social comedy film alongside Randeep Hooda.
Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull: The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex on @DisneyPlusHotstarVIP @ajaydevgn @bachchan @shah_sohum @nikifying @kookievgulati #ADFfilms @anandpandit @anandpanditmotionpictures @kumarmangatpathak @vickssharma @meenaiyerofficial
