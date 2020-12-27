Did You Know Ileana D Cruz's First Ever Portfolio Shoot Ended Up Being A Disaster?

Bollywood actor Ileana D Cruz is popularly known for her roles in films like Barfi and Phata Poster Nikla Hero. The actor started her career as a model and ventured into films later on. According to Miss Kyra, her first-ever photoshoot was a huge disaster. Here's everything you need to know about the Rustom actor.

Ileana D'Cruz's first photoshoot

Ileana D Cruz moved to Mumbai from Goa with her family. When she was young, the manager of the hotel where her mother was working suggested Ileana should try modelling. He set her up with pageant director Marc Robinson. She started her training and grooming as a model and during her first photo shoot, she got nervous. According to Miss Kyra, the photoshoot turned out to be a disaster and had to get another one done for her portfolio.

Ileana started her modelling career and was noticed by various advertising agencies. She started her acting career while she took up roles in ads of companies like Electrolux, Emami Talc and Fair & Lovely. She made her debut in a Telugu feature film Devadasu. Ileana D Cruz's movies have managed to entertain her fans for more than a decade. She gained huge popularity as she made her Bollywood debut with Ranbir Kapoor's Barfi.

Ileana D'Cruz Trivia

Ileana was born in Goa and later bought up in Mumbai in a Christain family.

In 2005, the actor had auditioned for a role in director Teja's project but it got cancelled and she had to make her film debut in 2006.

She started taking acting classes from Aruna Bhikshu before taking up her first film.

Ileana D Cruz's movies from South such as Pokiri, Kick, Nenu Naa Rakshasi and many more garnered her a huge fan following in the Telugu and Tamil film industry.

On the work front

Ileana was last seen in Pagalpanti alongside an ensemble cast of actors like Anil Kapoor, John Abraham, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla. She will be soon seen in Abhishek Bachchan's film The Big Bull. She will also be seen in Unfair and Lovely which is a social comedy film alongside Randeep Hooda.

