John Abraham Fans Gather Outside His Bandra Office To Celebrate Actor's Birthday

John Abraham is celebrating his 48th birthday today on December 17, 2020, and his fans have been quite enthusiastic about celebrating the actor's special day. Paparazzi has captured a group of fans waiting outside John Abraham's Mumbai office, all set to send in their birthday wishes. Scroll down and take a look at the video.

John Abraham fans in front of his Mumbai office on Birthday

It is John Abraham’s 48th birthday today on December 17, 2020, and his fans are all set to celebrate the actor’s special day. Paparazzi in the city caught a group of fans outside the actor’s Bandra office with gifts, cakes and love for the actor. Take a look at the video here.

The page also shared a video of the crowd outside in an Instagram story. They all stood in a line and sang together to wish John Abraham a Happy Birthday and held their gifts in their hands. Have a look at the video here.

John Abraham on the work front

John Abraham is set to appear in the movie Mumbai Saga and Attack where he plays the role of Ganpat Roy and Nikhil Sahay respectively. The actor will also be seen in the sequel of his 2018 film Satyameva Jayate where he will be reprising his role of Virendra Rathod. The actor will also be a part of movie Sardar & Grandson as well as Pathan in the year 2021.

John was last seen on screen in the movie Pagalpanti where he played the role of Raj Kishore. The movie had an ensemble cast of Anil Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda and Saurabh Shukla, was directed by Aneez Bazmee. Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Krishan Kumar and Kumar Mangat Pathak bankrolled the project under their banners T-Series and Panorama Studios. The project was announced in September 2018 with its principal photography done in London and arrived in theatres on November 22, 2019.

