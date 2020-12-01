Ileana D'Cruz Stuns In Sun-kissed Selfie, Says 'Mentally On The Beach'

On Monday night, Ileana D'Cruz took to Instagram and shared a stunning selfie of herself from the beach. She sported a black bikini and complimented her look with classy sunglasses. Sharing the pic, she wrote, "Mentally on the beach but actually in the middle of glorious much-needed family time.# imhappyijustdontlookit."

As soon as Ileana D'Cruz's Instagram post was up on the internet, fans of the star rushed to drop comments on it. A user wrote, "Hottty", whereas another fan penned, "I like your movie Main Tera Hero." Many simply dropped several hearts and awestruck emoticons on Ileana's photo.

Recently, Ileana shared another selfie using one of the Instagram filters. However, it was her caption that stole the show. She wrote, "Brain cell 1: Say have a nice day. Brain cell 2: Nah say have a good one. Mouth: Haven nice done." Soon, Nargis Fakhri replied to her by saying, "I'm dying. This happens to me often! And you leave wondering what just happened and how embarrassing I can’t speak English - or what did I just say!".

On the work front, Ileana wrapped up shooting for her upcoming outing, Unfair and Lovely, starring Randeep Hooda in the lead. The entire team of the film was in Haryana and the lead stars took to her social media handles and penned heartfelt notes. Randeep, Ileana posed for selfies and shared some BTS moments. "Lovely will miss working with this crazy amazing crew! Can’t wait to leave you all laughing with this story!", wrote Ileana.

Meanwhile, apart from this, D'Cruz also has The Big Bull, co-starring Abhishek Bachchan, in the pipeline. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati and the movie is slated for a digital release on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. However, the film's release date is not announced yet. "Excited to be a part of the world of The Big Bull The Man who sold dreams to India. #TheBigBull a crime drama that shook the financial fabric of the country will unveil soon with #DisneyPlusHotstarMultiplex," wrote Ileana while sharing her first look poster.

