Kriti Kharbanda Shares A No-makeup, Sun-kissed Selfie, Fans Shower Love

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to Instagram to share a selfie. The actor also proved to her fans that she did not need any make-up to look good in her pictures and that her natural skin was quite lovely. Take a look at her post and read more updates regarding the actor:

Kriti Kharbanda's photos

The picture is a selfie of the actor in the sun. Kriti looks quite relaxed in the picture and fans can spot freckles on her face. The sun also makes her hair appear light brown. Many fans liked this post and added positive comments in the comment section. One fan added that the actor looked 'serene' and that they loved her work. Take a look at the comments on her post:

Pic Credit: Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram

Kriti Kharbanda is quite active on her Instagram and often uploads pictures of herself on the social media platform. In one of her recent posts, fans can spot a picture of the actor from her recent shoot. The actor is seen sporting a black dress and looks quite lovely, fans added. Take a look:

In another one of her posts, fans can sport the actor sporting a more traditional look. She is seen sporting a pearl choker and a black dress. Fans mentioned that the actor looked very 'beautiful' in the picture. Other fans just left heart emojis. Take a look:

In terms of her work, the actor was recently seen in Pagalpanti in 2019. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar. It cast Anil Kapoor as Wifi Bhai, John Abraham as Raj Kishore, Ileana D'Cruz as Sanjana, Arshad Warsi as Junky, Urvashi Rautela as Kavya, Pulkit Samrat as Chandu and Kriti Kharbanda as Jhanvi. Her most recent project is - Taish, a ZEE5 film directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It cast Pulkit Samrat as Sunny Lalwani, Kriti Kharbanda as Aarfa Khan, Jim Sarbh as Rohan Kalra, Harshvardhan Rane as Pali Brar & Ankur Rathee as Krish Kalra.

