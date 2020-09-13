Can Shahid Kapoor & John Abraham Be Perfect As Vishnu & Aditya In 'V' Movie' Hindi Remake?

V movie is a Telugu language action thriller which premiered on Amazon Prime on September 5, 2020. The movie is written and helmed by Mohana Krishna Indraganti and is produced by Dil Raju under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The movie cast features several talented actors like Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in key roles. Nani’s V movie cast also features Vennela Kishore, Tanikella Bharani and Sakshi Malik in supporting roles.

The plot of the movie shows the cat mouse chase between a serial killer played by Nani and a celebrated cop played by Sudheer Babu. As the film progresses ahead, several dark secrets are revealed. Nani’s V movie features him as an antagonist for the first time and it is also his 25th film as an actor. The movie is being received well by the audiences all over India but what if the movie gets a Bollywood remake? Here is a look at the V movie cast, if the movie is ever remade with Bollywood actors.

Nani's V movie cast in Bollywood remake

Shahid Kapoor as Yendluri Vishnu

One of the lead roles in the movie Yendluri Vishnu is played by the Jersey actor Nani. He is a serial killer who challenges a celebrated police officer. In the Bollywood remake of the movie, Shahid Kapoor can match the intensity of this role with his brilliant acting skills.

Image Credits: Shahid Kapor Instagram and Nani Instagram

John Abraham as DCP N. Aditya

South Indian actor Sudheer Babu has played the role of a celebrated police officer who gets challenged by a ruthless killer named Vishnu. DCP N. Aditya in V movie cast. John Abraham with his experience of playing cops becomes the ideal actor to play this role.

Image Credits: John Abraham Instagram and Sudheer Babu Instagram

Sara Ali Khan as Apoorva Ramanujan

Nivetha Thomas played the important role of a crime novelist who helps Aditya in solving the case. She is also the love interest of Sudheer Babu in the movie. In the Bollywood version of the movie, Sara Ali Khan can play this role to perfection.

Image Credits: Sara Ali Khan Instagram and Nivetha Thomas Instagram

Alia Bhatt as Saheba

The role of Vishnu’s wife in V movie cast was played by Aditi Rao Hydari. Alia Bhatt might be the perfect fit to play this role opposite Shahid Kapoor in Bollywood remake of the movie.

Image Credits: Alia Bhatt Instagram and Aditi Rao Hydari Instagram

Ayushmann Khurrana as Mansoor

The role of Mansoor was played by talented south Indian actor Vennela Kishore in V movie. He is the subordinate of DCP Aditya in the movie. Ayushmann Khurrana can do justice to this role in the Bollywood remake of the movie.

Image Credits: Vennnela Kishore Instagram and Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram

Promo Image Credits: Shahid Kapoor Instagram and John Abraham Instagram

