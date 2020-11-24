Did You Know Juhi Chawla Rejected Films Like 'Raja Hindustani' & 'Dil Toh Pagal Hai'?

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla, in a recent interaction, revealed the name of two super hit movies which were initially offered to her. The actor said that her ‘silly attitude’ made her reject chartbusters which later landed with other actors. Juhi also unveiled things that she would advise her younger self.

Juhi Chawla rejected these hit movies

During an interaction with E Flip, Juhi said that she refused films like Raja Hindustani and Dil Toh Pagal Hai. The star admitted that she would ask her younger self to ‘keep that ego in check’ as it resulted in her making foolish decisions in her career. While doing so, the actor also praised her contemporaries and admitted that she admires Madhuri Dixit. Talking about the same, Chawla also added that Madhuri’s expression and dance prowess made her the star that she is today.

Juhi, while concluding her interaction, spoked about her keen interest in the environment. The actor said even though the lockdown was economically difficult, but for the environment, it was the best thing that could ever happen. According to her, she has never seen such clean air and so many birds in her garden. Calling it ‘great’, she added that she felt this is the way the earth was probably made for humans.

About Dil Toh Pagal Hai & Raja Hindustani

When Juhi Chawla rejected the films, both the movies went under the kitty of Karisma Kapoor. In Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Karisma was seen essaying the role of Nisha, a dancer who is Rahul’s childhood friend and unrequited love. She competes with Pooja (Madhuri) another dancer to gain the love of Rahul. In Raja Hindustani Karisma Kapoor was seen playing the role of Aamir Khan’s love interest Aarti Sehgal.

Both the films went to emerge out as massive hits at the box office. On the online database IMDb, Dil Toh Pagal Hai has gained 7-star rating out of 10. For Raja Hindustani, it is 6.2 stars. On the professional front, Juhi was last seen on the silver screen opposite Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga.

