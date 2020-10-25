Unseen Photo Of The Day: Juhi Chawla's 90s Photoshoot Is Winning Hearts On The Internet

Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla was amongst one of the leading Bollywood bombshells in the 90s. Not only did she set the silver screen on fire with her splendid onscreen presence but she was also popular in giving major fashion goals to her fan army. We recently stumbled upon a throwback picture from one of her previous photoshoots. The 90s played an essential role in shaping fashion and style, the traces of which can be mapped out even today. In this Juhi Chawla’s unseen photo, she can be seen nailing the puffed hair trend.

Juhi Chawla’s unseen photo

This picture of Juhi Chawla was shared by one of her fan pages on Instagram. In the photo, Juhi has donned a golden ethnic ensemble which features an enormous puffed dupatta. The off-shoulder ensemble is accessorised with a statement necklace and earrings. Matching long bindi, nude lips and perfectly shaped eyebrows completed her makeup. Juhi’s entire look is rounded off with a puffed hair-do which adds drama to her look.

Juhi holds the dupatta as she strikes a pose for the camera. Her poker face expression is winning hearts on the internet. Take a look at Juhi Chawla’s unseen photo here:

Fans react:

As soon as the post surfaced online, fans of the actor were quick to react on it. While some called the photo ‘beautiful’ and ‘gorgeous’ others went on to shower the post with heart emoticons. Here’s a quick glimpse at how fans are reacting online:

In other news, the actor recently took to Instagram to post a series of photos from her recent photoshoot. In the photo, Juhi leans as she slightly smiles looking at the camera. Acing in a white shirt, Juhi hailed photographer Avinash Gowariker for his splendid photographic skills. While sharing the photo she wrote,

Before leaving for home , Avinash came to our vanity van... he literally asked me to lean on the table, made my hair dresser tousle my hair ... scolded my makeup artist Sangeeta in a fun way , asking her to lessen the make up she had added, made his assistant hold a single light and we were done ..!!! in 5 minutes flat! When I saw the pictures, I was thrilled they were outstanding!

