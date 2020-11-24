Juhi Chawla Celebrates Her Film 'Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate'; Asks Fans To Caption A Scene

On November 23, veteran Bollywood actor Juhi Chawla took to her social media handle and shared a snip from her film Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate. The video post, which proclaimed to celebrate 23 years of the film, featured Juhi along with her co-actors, Anil Kapoor and late Amrish Puri. Instagramming the video-post, Juhi Chawla wrote a short caption, in which she asked her followers and fans to write a caption for the scene. Adding further, she wrote, "I'd like to see what you all come up with".

In the video, Juhi's character entered the frame and attempted to distract her father, played by late actor Amrish Puri. As she somehow managed to make him leave the place, Anil Kapoor came into the scene and along with Juhi, they started planning to steal a paper. The scene ended on a funny note as a crow can be heard cawing on a tree. Scroll down to watch the video.

Within a few hours, the video-post managed to garner more than 77k views; and is still counting. Meanwhile, a section of Juhi's 1.8M Instagram followers flooded the comments section with laughing and red-heart emoticons. Meanwhile, a handful of Instagram users came up with quirky captions for the post on the request of Chawla. A fan wrote, "Mission Lets-Steal-The-Report-Card-Before-Dad-Sees-It" while another Instagram user asserted, "pov: when you and your restaurant's manager went to the other restaurant to steal secret recipes of chicken chop".

Jhooth Bole Kauwa Kaate cast

Coming to the film, the Hrishikesh Mukherjee directorial featured Juhi Chawla, Anil Kapoor and Amrish Puri in the lead. Meanwhile, actors such as Reema Lagoo, Anupam Kher and producer-director Sajid Khan also essayed the pivotal characters. Though the film did not work well at the box-office, the music of it bagged a positive response. Interestingly, it was also the last film of Hrishikesh Mukherjee in which he donned the hat of a director.

On the other hand, the rom-com revolved around the lead character Shankar, played by Anil Kapoor, who loves Urmila, played by Juhi Chawla. But since Urmila is the daughter of a conservative and orthodox retired police officer Abhayankar, essayed by Amrish Puri, it takes a lot for Shankar to win over the Abhayankar family. The film takes a turn when Shankar creates a series of lies to get his love.

