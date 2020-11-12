Juhi Chawla Urges Fans To Plant Trees On Her B'day, Says 'will Benefit Your Kids And Mine'

Actress Juhi Chawla who is set to ring her 53rd birthday on November 13, has a unique wish from her fans to celebrate her special day. The actress shared a post on social media and urged her fans and well-wishers to not send her flowers on her birthday, instead they can do their bit by planting trees. Apart from requesting for a thoughtful gift on her birthday, the actress also lent her support to the campaign Cauvery Calling.

Juhi Chawla spreads a message of planting trees

She appealed to her fans to extend their support to the Cauvery Calling campaign that will support farmers to plant 242 crore trees in the Cauvery basin, across Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. The campaign further stated that it will replenish organic content in the soil and increase water retention in the Cauvery basin by an estimated 40%. As a part of the campaign that started in 2017 after she realized the dying state of our rivers and the urgency of the matter. She asked people to plant more trees in their vicinity so that the greenery patch increases.

My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years ❤️I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more 🌱 https://t.co/gbmbei1sit — Juhi Chawla (@iam_juhi) November 12, 2020

While captioning the post on Twitter, the actress wrote, “My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I'm ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more.” In the campaign, the actress who is an ardent follower of spiritual leader and guru Sadhguru revealed that she started off with her journey after the leader introduced her to the atrocities faced by the people and the environment due to the death of the rivers. She even urged future generations to show their active participation in the campaign so that they can preach to other citizens of the country as well.

Earlier, Juhi ho works diligently towards environment conservation, took to her Twitter handle to share a powerful post about nature and humans. The picture showed two pictures — one, where the humans littered nature with plastic and two, healthcare workers wrapped in personal protective equipment (PPE) kits, that are made out of plastic. Humans wrapped the nature in plastic, nature hit back by wrapping humans in plastic," the picture said. While many found Juhi's post "apt", one user wrote, "There has to be an affordable alternative to plastic, then only things will change.". While another said that humans are throwing even more plastic waste because of PPE kits.

