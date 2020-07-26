Kajal Aggarwal's Songs With Co-star Allu Arjun To Add To Your Workout Playlist

Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun are among the most popular onscreen duos in South Indian films. They have starred in a couple of movies that feature several memorable songs. With all that said now,, here are Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun's songs that one can add to their peppy workout playlist:

Allu Arjun and Kajal Aggarwal's songs

Mr Perfect

Mr Perfect is sung by Baba Sehgal, Devi Sri Prasad, and Rita Sachin Tyler Sadachcharan. The lyrics are penned by Kedarnath Parimi and features scenes from an office. The peppy number shows the qualities of Allu Arjun's character as a perfectionist at his office. Check out the music video that bagged over 20 million views on YouTube:

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Film, 'Mr. Perfect'

Baby He Loves You

Baby He Loves You is sung by Devi Sri Prasad and the lyrics of the peppy number are penned by Chandrabose. With a run time of 5:23 minutes, the song showcases scenes from the wedding day. The song is about the personality traits of the hero who is trying to calm down his lover who seems to be disappointed with the hero's friend. The song has earned over 5 million views on YouTube.

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Memorable Moments From The Iconic Film 'Singham'

Uppenantha

This song is sung by Krishnakumar Kunnath aka K.K., The lyrics of this peppy number are penned by Balaji. With a runtime of 5:29 minutes, the song showcases how Allu Arjun's character tries to win the heart of Kajal Aggarwal's character. One of the highlights of the song is Allu Arjun's dance moves at various locations in the office as he tries to showcase his love for Kajal Aggarwal's character. The song has earned a whopping 27 million views on YouTube:

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's Unforgettable Moments From The Telugu Superhit 'Businessman'

My Love Is Gone

My Love is Gone is yet another popular number featuring Kajal Aggarwal and Allu Arjun. The song is sung by Ranjith and the lyrics are penned by Chandrabose. The music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad and has bagged over 18 million views on YouTube. The song is about the hero's love failure and features some of the best moves of Allu Arjun in the video. Check out the song below:

ALSO READ | Kajal Aggarwal's 'Naayak': The Film Has Interesting Trivia That You Didn't Know About

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.