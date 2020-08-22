Did You Know Kangana Ranaut Had To Change Clothes In Public Toilets During 'Queen' Shoot?

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has delivered several stellar performances in films over the years. She has gone on to receive many accolades for her acting skills in films like Queen, Tanu Weds Manu, Gangster, Fashion and many more. However, speaking of Kangana Ranaut's films and her acting skills, Queen featuring Rajkummar Rao and her in prominent roles created quite a buzz. Did you know that during Queen's shoot Kangana had to change clothes in public toilets?

During an interview with Hindustan Times, director Vikas Bahl said that they were just 25 people from India for the shoot. He added that they would book a place for a couple of hours, then rush to another location. The director added that they would eat at the nearest hotel where they were shooting, and at times Kangana would change her clothes in public toilets. Vikas also revealed that they shot in about 145 locations in 40 days.

A source also revealed to the news portal that in the film, Kangana essayed the role of Queen, a middle-class Delhi girl who takes off for her honeymoon alone. The source also added that while shooting in the streets of Delhi, the actor had to change her costumes several times. But they weren't allowed to keep the vanity van around. It was added that the actor had the option of going back to the hotel every time she had to change.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Rejected 'Sanju' & 'Sultan', Biggest Regret Not Working With Bhansali

About the film

Released in 2013, the film Queen was helmed by Vikas Bahl and starred Kangana Ranaut, Rajkummar Rao and Lisa Haydon in pivotal roles. The film is about a traditional family Delhi girl who sets out on a solo honeymoon after her marriage is cancelled. The film was bankrolled by Viacom18 Motion Pictures, New Amsterdam Film Company and Phantom Films. The film garnered lots of praise from fans and movie buffs.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

On the work front

The actor was last seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga alongside Jassie Gill, Richa Chadha and Neena Gupta in lead roles. Kangana will next be seen in A.L. Vijay’s Thalaivi. The film is based on the life of Former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The film also stars Arvind Swamy, Bhagyashree and Samuthirakani in pivotal roles. The movie is currently in its filming process and is expected for a 2020 release.

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Movie Quiz: Guess The Name Of The Actor's Films Based On Their Dialogue

Also read | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her 'casual Dates'; Reveals She 'can't Sleep In Same Bed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.