Kangana Ranaut Movie Quiz: Guess The Name Of The Actor's Films Based On Their Dialogue

Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has delivered several stellar film performances over the years. The actor is quite versatile when it comes to her choice in films as well as her characters. Kangana Ranaut has had quite a few blockbuster films in her career, some of which have equally impactful dialogues.

She has managed to carve a niche in the industry over the years. With her exceptional acting skills and her strong opinions, Kangana Ranaut has become one of the most well-known actors in the Hindi film industry. She has given many major hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Queen amongst others. Many of her performances have received widespread acclaim from critics. She is currently gearing up for her much-awaited film Thalaivi.

Here is a quiz to find out if you know Kangana Ranaut’s film by just reading the dialogue. Read the dialogues of Kangana Ranaut and guess the name of the Kangana Ranaut film. Guess the title of her movies by decoding the dialogues narrated by her characters in those films. Read on to know more details:

ALSO READ: Bollywood Quiz: Find Out If You Are Naina Talwar, Naina Mathur Or Naina Kapoor

Kangana Ranaut movie quiz

1. Muzay toh khud mai aur iss bandariya mai bhi koi farak nahi dikhta.

Tanu Weds Manu

Revolver Rani

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Panga

Queen

2. Tumhari aankhon mein dikh raha hai, pehchan nahi paogi, na khud ko na kisi aur ko.

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Gangster

Fashion

Simran

Rangoon

ALSO READ: TV Quiz: Find Out Which Closet-bahu Are You, Gopi Vau, Naira Or Prerna

3. Mera sense of humour bohot achcha hai. Aapko dheere dheere pata chal jayega!

Queen

Tanu Weds Manu

Revolver Rani

Fashion

Manikarnika

4. Waah Sharmaji, Reebok nahi toh Reebuk sahi"?

Tanu Weds Manu

Gangster

Simran

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

Panga

5. Meri khushiyo ki umar hamesha ki tarah is baar bhi kam hi thi

Gangster

Fashion

Queen

Panga

Rangoon

ALSO READ: 'Jab We Met' Quiz: Find Out If You Are A Die Hard Fan Of Geet & Aditya In The Film

6. Jab insaan ka waqt badalta hai na ... toh aas paas ke logon ka ravaiya bhi badal jaata hai

Panga

Queen

Tanu Weds Manu

Manikarnika

Tanu Weds Manu Returns

The answer key for Kangana Ranaut's movie quiz

1. Tanu Weds Manu

2. Fashion

3. Queen

4. Tanu Weds Manu Returns

5. Gangster

6. Panga

ALSO READ: Salman Khan's Quiz: How Well Do Fans Know Bollywood's Bhaijaan? Check Here

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.