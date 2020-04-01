Kangana Ranaut's 'Queen': Interesting Trivia About The Movie

Kangana Ranaut who is currently basking in the success of Panga will be seen next essaying the role of an air force pilot in her upcoming project titled, Tejas. Talking about Kangana Ranaut's movies and her acting skills, her film Queen featuring Rajkummar Rao and Ranaut in prominent roles created quite a buzz. With all that said now, read on to know more about some of the interesting trivia on the movie:

Kangana Ranaut's Queen: Trivia

Kangana Ranaut bagged the Best Actress Award for her role as Rani Mehra in the movie.

The movie turned out to be a superhit, in spite of having only one renowned star at the time and with less investment in marketing of the film.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Her 'casual Dates'; Reveals She 'can't Sleep In Same Bed'

Vikas Bahl has penned down the script taking into consideration Kangana Ranaut and Anurag Basu helped in the process of meeting the actor and casting.

Queen managed to bag a total of 6 Filmfare Awards including awards for Best Film, Best Actress, Best Director, Best Cinematography and Best Background Score.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Opens Up About Panga’s Box Office Failure, Reveals 'it Felt Bad'

Kareena Kapoor Khan was initially offered to portray the role of Rani Mehra, but she declined the offer.

The plot of the movie is loosely adapted on Alice In Wonderland.

Lisa Haydon has taken French lessons for about four weeks in order to prepare for her role as an Indo-French staff.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Rejected 'Sanju' & 'Sultan', Biggest Regret Not Working With Bhansali

Paris' iconic Lovelock bridge was showcased in the movie.

When accepting the Best Director Award, Vikas Bahl said, his father wanted to see what work he does while on-sets, however, on the same day the assistant directors were working and not him.

This is the second honourable award received by Kangana Ranaut for Best Actress. Prior to this one, she bagged the National awards for the flick titled Fashion, where she essayed the role of a supermodel.

ALSO READ | Kangana Ranaut Terms Celebs Posting Housework Videos Amid COVID 'stupid'; Rangoli Defends

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.