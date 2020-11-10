Kartik Aaryan's Regal Avatar Makes Fans Say 'maharaj Ki Jai Ho'; Check Out Pic

Recently, Love Aaj Kal actor Kartik Aaryan's Instagram handle blessed his fans with yet another glimpse of him in his regal avatar. The pictures of him in the gold and emerald get up first surfaced on the internet on October 20, hours after this year's Mijwan Welfare Society show. The eminent fashion show was Kartik Aaryan’s first outdoor project in seven months. The actor shared the picture in question with a cryptic caption.

The Still from Kartik Aaryan's Instagram:

For those who need a little bit of context, Kartik Aaryan is referring to his very own virtual talk show, Koki Poochega. The Pati, Patna Aur Woh actor initiated this project at the beginning of the lockdown. Unsurprisingly, his regal look garnered plenty of attention from the dwellers of the digital realm. Check out the reactions below.

Reaction from fans and colleagues alike:

The much talked about outfit is a part of Manish Malhotra’s latest collection, Ruhaaniyat. One of the many objectives of the Mijwan show this year was to highlight the indigenous artisanship in the wake of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat campaign. Other objectives include the promotion of women empowerment and equality for all.

Kartik Aaryan was the ace designer’s show stopper this year. The Mijwan show has been graced by many known celebrities since its inception such as Shabana Azmi, Anushka Sharma and the likes. Kartik Aaryan will reportedly be the front runner for Malhotra’s lineup that he will present during the 2020 Digital Lakme Fashion week as well. This is the first time that the fashion show is happening digitally.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan was last seen in the 2020 version of Imtiaz Ali’s classic, Love Aaj Kal. The feature that pitted Kartik Aaryan opposite Sara Ali Khan received mixed reviews. The film in question was also directed by Imtiaz Ali. The film has a bunch of other supporting actors such as Randeep Hooda, Simone Singh and the likes. As far as future projects are concerned, Aaryan will be seen next in Bohol Bhulaiya 2 and Tarun Mansukhani’s Dostana 2.

