Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With 'Aarya' director For Thriller project

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to collaborate with filmmaker Ram Madhvani for an upcoming project. According to a report by Mid-Day, the Pati Patni Aur Woh star would team up with the director for a thriller flick. Moreover, its production would begin in the first week of December 2020. Here are further details about Kartik Aaryan’s forthcoming venture with Ram Madhvani. Read on:

Kartik Aaryan to collaborate with Aarya director for a thriller

As per the Mid-Day report, Kartik Aaryan, who had been a fan of the filmmaker’s 2016 movie Neerja, had been in talks with him for over a year. Ram Madhvani has reportedly discussed several ideas with the actor, who had given his nod to the thriller as he has not ventured into this genre yet. A source close to the developments revealed to the media outlet that the filming of the new project would take place at different locations in Mumbai in ‘a start-to-finish schedule’. They added that though the makers have planned a month-long schedule, they had left a two-week buffer in case of any unforeseen situation.

The source said that Kartik Aryan’s upcoming movie’s pre-production is underway. They revealed that the actor has also started preparing for the new project. Previously, the Aarya director was waiting for COVID-19 cases to reduce, but he planned to get back to work with this thriller flick. The source also added that after wrapping up the movie with Ram Madhvani, he would return to Bhool Bhulaiya in February 2021.

Kartik Aaryan and Ram Madhvani's upcoming projects

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan has entertained his fans and followers with engaging videos on different social media platforms amid the pandemic and lockdown. The actor, who worked with Sara Ali Khan in Love Aaj Kal last, will star in Dostana 2 alongside Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles. He will also appear in Bhool Bhulaiya 2 with Tabu and Kiara Advani. Meanwhile, Ram Madhvani will reportedly begin working on the second season of Sushmita Sen’s Aarya in Dubai the next month.

