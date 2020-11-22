Did You Know Kartik Aaryan Used To Share A 2 Bedroom Flat With 12 Other Flatmates?

Kartik Aaryan has established himself as an actor in Bollywood after years of struggle. His first break was Pyaar Ka Punchnama in 2011. The success of its sequel Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 opened many opportunities for him and his acting career and now he has become one of the popular actors in Bollywood among the younger generation. On the occasion of Karthik Aaryan’s birthday, here is a look at the time when the actor had to share a small apartment with 12 other people.

When Kartik Aaryan shared a flat with 12 other flatmates

The actor, who comes from a non-filmy background, is known to have struggled to make his own space in the film industry. But it is known by a handful of people that the actor had to share a modest two-bedroom apartment with 12 other flatmates in Andheri, according to Pinkvilla. This makes a rather surprising Kartik Aaryan’s trivia that talks about the struggle Kartik faced. This was when the actor had moved from Gwalior to Mumbai to pursue a career in acting.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Asks Fans To Caption His Pic, Winner Has A Typical "Diwali Connection"; Read

The obvious reason behind him living with so many other flatmates is because of financial issues. Even though Kartik Aaryan’s family likely holds modest incomes - both his parents being doctors - they did not have enough money for him to live comfortably in Mumbai with his own space. The actor had also revealed that he had to stay in that same flat till his third film in a talk show. The actor has apparently even purchased that same flat which used to shelter him during his struggling days.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan To Be Seen In Ram Madhvani's Remake Of Korean Thriller; Know Details Inside

More of Kartik Aaryan’s trivia

It was also revealed that Kartik Aaryan’s family were not aware that he used to skip college to go for auditions and the struggle continued even after getting a break till his first couple of films. Finally, after his breakthrough in Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, the actor’s career started taking off. Some of the latest of Kartik Aaryan’s movies include Love Aaj Kal, Luka Chupi and Pati, Patni Aur Woh. Kartik Aaryan’s birthday falls on Sunday and the actor shall turn 30 years old on November 22.

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan To Collaborate With 'Aarya' director For Thriller project

ALSO READ: Kartik Aaryan Lets His "eyes Do The Talking" In His Latest Sun-kissed Selfie

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.