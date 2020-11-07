Kartik Aaryan took to Instagram to upload a new sun-kissed selfie. The actor could be seen sporting his long hair which was praised by his fans in the comments section. Kartik Aaryan's Instagram selfies have seen a number of sun-kissed pictures and thus here comes another one from the actor. Adding a suitable caption, the actor completed the post and fans have begun showering it with love.

Kartik Aaryan lets his "eyes do the talking" in his latest sun-kissed selfie

Kartik Aaryan's photos in the past have seen a number of sun-kissed ones. This time, however, the actor flaunted his long hair. The photo sees the actor sporting messy hair with a ray of light illuminating his face. The actor wrote in the caption that he is letting his eyes do the talking as he squints them a bit. Fans seemed to absolutely love the picture and the new look Kartik Aaryan has been sporting. Bhumi Pednekar was among the first to comment on the picture. In response to his quirky caption, Bhumi asked Kartik to let his hair do the talking as well.

A number of people loved the new look of the actor and spoke of it in the comments. People praised the actor for his long locks and complimented him further on it for a while. Some fans even went further so as to call him “John Wick” due to the long hairdo that Kartik sported. A few other fans also labelled the picture as hair goals while others mentioned how perfectly he nailed his look and expression in the pic. Previously amid the lockdown, the actor had grown a full beard which was also loved by the fans. Now that Kartik Aaryan has grown his hair this time, fans have been loving his new look as well.

On the work front, Kartik Aaryan's movies have already created a huge buzz among his fans. The actor is all set to star in the Anees Bazmee directed film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. He will also be seen in Dostana 2 which has been directed by Collin D’Cunha.

