Did You Know Katrina Kaif's First Television Commercial Was With 'Bigil' Star Vijay?

Katrina Kaif is an English actress who works in Bollywood. After making her debut with a box office flop in 1999, Katrina Kaif starred in a titular role for her next movie in the Telugu film Malliswari. She achieved success opposite Salman Khan in the film Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya and Sarkar in the same year. Post then, she was seen in many successful movies with Akshay Kumar starting with Akshay Kumar. Take a look at the times when she first ventured into TV commercials.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif Or Athiya Shetty: Who Aced The Red And Gold Ethnic Ensemble Better?

Katrina Kaif and Vijay in television commercial

Katrina Kaif may have started her film journey featuring as a titular actress in a Telugu movie titled Mallishwari. However, her first TV commercial was with the Tamil film industry superstar Thalapathy Vijay. The two of them featured in a Coca Cola ad where Katrina played a ballet dancer. The ad shows Vijay daydreaming about a ballet dancer in the portrait who comes to life for drinking this aerated drink.

During an interview with an entertainment portal, Katrina Kif revealed about her experience working with the Kollywood superstar. She praised him for being so humble and down to earth. Katrina said in a chat show that both of them were shooting in Ooty for the ad. One day while she was sitting on the floor and was glued to her phone, she saw two feet in front of her and didn't bother to look up assuming that it must be someone standing. But after a while when she finally looked, she noticed that it was this big superstar Vijay who was waiting to say goodbye to her and because he was so polite, he didn't want to disturb her.

ALSO READ| Bhumi Pednekar Vs Katrina Kaif: Who Wore Bodycon Drape Dress Better?

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Bharat alongside Salman Khan, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, Jackie Shroff and Tabu. Katrina is awaiting the release of her next cop-drama Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, Sooryavanshi chronicles the adventures of the anti-terrorist squad of India. Reportedly, Katrina will also be seen in the awaited sequel, Bang Bang Reloaded as well.

ALSO READ| Katrina Kaif With Ranbir Kapoor Or Salman Khan: Whose On-screen Chemistry Looks Better?

ALSO READ| Saif Ali Khan & Katrina Kaif' 'Phantom': BTS Videos Will Entice You To Watch The Film

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.