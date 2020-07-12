Katrina Kaif With Ranbir Kapoor Or Salman Khan: Whose On-screen Chemistry Looks Better?

Katrina Kaif has worked in a wide range of films and has delivered some stellar performances throughout her acting career. Kaif has worked with some of the prominent actors from the Hindi film industry. Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan are two such actors whose on-screen chemistry with Kaif is widely appreciated. With all that said now, read to know about Katrina Kaif's works with Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan:

Katrina Kaif's works with Ranbir Kapoor

Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor have collaborated with each other in several movies. The two have worked in the lead roles in movies including Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Raajneeti, and Jagga Jasoos. The two also collaborated in the movie titled Bombay Talkies.

Kaif and Kapoor worked together in Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani that released in the year 2009 and the movie garnered widespread attention for their on-screen chemistry. Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Ramesh S Taurani, the film was one of the highest-grossing movies of the year and was declared a super hit at the box-office. Ranbir Kapoor, as well as Katrina Kaif, bagged several awards and accolades for their performance in the film.

Raajneeti, directed, produced, and written by Prakash Jha, is yet another film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Nana Patekar, Arjun Rampal, Manoj Bajpayee, Sarah Thompson, and Naseeruddin Shah in crucial roles.

The movie also bagged several awards for various aspects including the stellar performances of Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor, the storyline, and direction. The movie was declared a blockbuster at the box-office. Jagga Jassos, another film featuring Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif in lead roles, is directed by Anurag Basu. Although the film did not manage to perform well at the box-office, the movie went on to garner ten nominations for Filmfare Awards.

Katrina Kaif with Salman Khan

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked in several films where the two played supporting roles, lead roles, and made cameo appearances. In the movie Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani, Salman Khan made a special appearance. In Bodyguard, Katrina Kaif made a special appearance. In the movie Hello, both Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif made a special appearance.

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have worked together in lead in a total of three movies including Yuvvraaj, Bharat, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? Yuvvraaj features Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles. The film also features Boman Irani, Anil Kapoor, Zayed Khan in key roles. Although the movie did not perform well at the box-office, songs like Tu Meri Dost Hai garnered widespread attention.

Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya? is yet another film that features Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Sushmita Sen, Sohail Khan and Arshad Warsi in key roles. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of the year. The songs of the movie also garnered commercial success. Bharat, featuring Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, was also a commercial success and received high praise from critics for its storyline, the cinematography, the songs and performances.

