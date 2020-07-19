Saif Ali Khan & Katrina Kaif' 'Phantom': BTS Videos Will Entice You To Watch The Film

Saif Ali Khan has been a part of the Hindi film industry for over two decades now and has been part of several unforgettable films. He was last seen in acclaimed movies like Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior alongside Ajay Devgn and Kajol and Jawaani Jaaneman alongside debutant Alaya F.

He is known to be one of the most favourite actors in Bollywood and among the female audience while his pairing with his leading ladies has always gained attention. Saif and Katrina Kaif are also one of the famous pairs in Bollywood who came together to star in two films together. Read on to check out some behind the scenes moments from the 2015 released action thriller movie Phantom.

Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif's Phantom

The movie Phantom features Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan, and Rajesh Tailang in prominent roles. Helmed by Kabir Khan, the movie revolves around the story of a man named Daniyal portrayed by Saif, who is a disgraced Indian soldier and Nawaz, portrayed by Katrina Kaif, who works for an American security agency. The two face many trials and tribulations in the secret plan to kill the 26/11 Mumbai attack suspects.

Check out the character descriptions of the lead stars of the movie. Katrina who was already a pro in featuring spy action-thriller films with movies like Ek Tha Tiger and its sequel was seen in her A-game for her role as Nawaz Mistry in Phantom.

Phantom was shot in exquisite locations around the world, where most of the shoot was taken place in Beirut, which is the capital city of Lebanon. Along with Beirut, the movie was shot in Kfardebian, Kashmir near Pahalgam hill station, Gulmarg, Mumbai and London; near the Houses of Parliament, River Thames, Charing Cross station, The Oval cricket ground and Ealing Road in Wembley.

The Phantom director Kabir Khan is known for his movies like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Tubelight. The director is in the news for his sports biographical movie titled 83 featuring Ranveer Singh portraying the life of the endearing Indian cricketer Kapil Dev.

Promo Image courtesy: A still from Phantom

