Madhuri Dixit Nene Just Experimented With Hubby Dr. Nene's Hair And Here Is The Outcome

Madhuri Dixit Nene recently took to Instagram as she revealed the fresh haircut that she has given her husband, Shriram Madhav Nene. The actor posted a selfie where the husband-wife duo can be seen gracefully posing in from of a camera. She also gave out her thoughts about the few things that everyone has learnt by being at home during the ongoing Coronavirus related lockdown.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s haircut for hubby

Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit Nene has lately been keeping her fans and followers updated about her time at home during the ongoing lockdown period. The actor recently informed her followers through Instagram that she gave her husband a brand new haircut. In the picture posted, Madhuri Dixit Nene and husband Shriram Nene can be seen posing for a selfie after some creative work. They can be seen settled at home, following the guidelines laid down by the government.

In the caption for the post, Madhuri Dixit Nene has spoken about Day 100 of quarantine and how it is going for her. She has spoken about the fun she had while experimenting with her hubby’s hair. As a part of the segment called quarantine thoughts, she has written about the important lesson that everyone is learning, according to her. She has spoken about the quality of self-reliance and how people are realizing that most things can be done on their own. Have a look at the post from Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Instagram here.

Previously, Madhuri Dixit Nene had posted a bunch of videos where she was seen celebrating her mother’s birthday with the entire family. They can be seen singing for her mother while she adorably cuts the cake and Dr Nene plays the guitar in the background. She has written in the caption for the post, about the love and support that she has received from her mother over the past few years. She has also spoken about how she cherishes her mother’s presence more and more with every passing day. Madhuri Dixit Nene also thanked her entire team who has been with her through thick and thin and also helped her put up the little celebration even in a lockdown period.

