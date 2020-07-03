Saroj Khan's Interview About Her Passion For Perfection And Respect For Madhuri Dixit

Legendary dance choreographer Saroj Khan recently passed away in Mumbai. She choreographed more than 2,000 songs and was known as the Mother of Dance in India. The artist suffered a cardiac arrest that led to her sad demise. Even though the artist has passed away, she will always remain alive in the hearts of the people and her legacy will be remembered for ages to come. The legendary artist used to love dancing and one of her favourite actors was Madhuri Dixit. Read ahead to know about her views on the actor and her passion for dancing.

Madhuri was Saroj Khan's favourite student

Saroj Khan gave an interview with a media portal on Madhuri's 53rd birthday where she talked about how much she loved Madhuri and called her "favourite student". She talked about how she adored and respected the actor. Furthermore, she also explained that the feeling of respect was mutual as she never received as much respect from anyone else as much she received from Madhuri. Saroj went into the details of her meetings with Madhuri in the 90s and 80s, where she used to teach Bollywood dancing to girls. She mentioned how she taught Madhuri the importance of shaking her hips to achieve perfect dance moves.

While talking about her work, Saroj also stated that her work had become her identity She was always fond of her work and realised that she was building a legacy - one song at a time. She further spoke about her passion and love for dancing and said that she looked for perfection in every tiny step in a dance song and cared about every little detail. This was her key to success. Concluding the interview, she said that she loved dancing so much that she dedicated every minute of her life to it.

The veteran choreographer passed away on July 3 at Guru Nanak Hospital due to a cardiac arrest. Many fans and admirers of her work have come to pay tribute to her online. Even celebrities like Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar and many more have paid tribute to the late artist.

