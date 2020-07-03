Times When Saroj Khan Shared Heartfelt Messages For 'darling MD' Aka Madhuri Dixit

Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan passed away at age 71 on July 3, 2020, due to cardiac arrest. In her career, Saroj Khan choreographed as many as 2,000 chartbuster songs. When fans talk about her Bollywood career, Saroj Khan’s partnership with Madhuri Dixit cannot be missed out. The pair has delivered many hit numbers.

Not only professionally, but Madhuri shared a great bond with the ace choreographer personally too. Saroj Khan always called Madhuri her source of inspiration. In the memory of the successful choreographer, here are a few times when Saroj penned down heartfelt notes for her “MD” aka Madhuri Dixit.

When Saroj Khan called MD her inspiration

On the occasion of Madhuri’s birthday, Khan called her an “inspiration for her dancing” and wished the Bollywood actor. The famous dance master also prayed for her good health and long life. Sending lots of love from her Master Ji, Saroj Khan posted a black and white throwback picture.

ALSO READ| 'I Will Miss You': Madhuri Dixit Nene Remembers Her 'guru' Saroj Khan, Pens Heartfelt Note

When Saroj Khan expressed her amazing experience working with MD

Tracing back her stellar career, the 71-year-old had choreographed a slew of iconic songs, her last one being Tabah Ho Gaye. She collaborated with Madhuri Dixit Nene after five years and expressed how amazing it was working with her again. Tabah Ho Gaye went to become a massive hit and has crossed over 15 million views on YouTube. Saroj Khan shared behind the scenes picture of her and MD saying that it was an amazing roller coaster ride.

ALSO READ| Saroj Khan's Death: A Look At Her Last Choreography 'Tabaah Ho Gaye' For Madhuri Dixit

When Saroj Khan called MD her darling

Taking to Instagram, the choreographer had shared a monochrome throwback picture with her “Darling MD”. The picture sees both of them young and striking a funny pose for the camera. The duo is all smiles in the photo. Check out the post shared by the ace choreographer here:

ALSO READ| Saroj Khan's Interview About Her Passion For Perfection And Respect For Madhuri Dixit

Saroj had choreographed more than 2000 songs during her successful journey. She collaborated with Madhuri and went on to give hit songs like Dhak Dhak Karne Laga, Maar Dala, Dola Re Dola, Tamma Tamma Loge, Ek Do Teen and many more. Upon receiving the news of her sad demise, Madhuri expressed that she is “devastated” by the loss of friend and Guru. She expressed that Khan always helped her reach her best potential.

ALSO READ| Saroj Khan Called Madhuri Dixit An 'inspiration'; Veteran Had Sweet B'day Post For Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.