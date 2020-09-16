Did You Know Mahima Chaudhry Shared Screen With Amir Khan & Aishwarya Rai Before 'Pardes'?

Mahima Chaudhry was one of the most popular actors of Bollywood during the 90s. She made her debut with Subhash Ghai's Pardes, which successfully paved her way into Bollywood. But did you know before her big break in Bollywood, the actor shared the screen with actors Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan?

Mahima Chaudhry's stint before film debut

Also Read: Govinda, Raveena Tandon & Mahima Starrer 'Sandwich' Clocks 14 Years; Director Celebrates

Before her film debut, Mahima Chaudhary appeared in a Pepsi ad, along with Aamir Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. It was considered as one of the best ads of the 90s. The ad featuring the three stars started with Aamir Khan playing chess at his house. He receives an unexpected guest, who turns out to Mahima Chaudhry. As she introduces her as his new neighbour, she demands Pepsi. Unfortunately, Aamir Khan runs out of Pepsi and goes out in the rain to get her a bottle of Pepsi.

And just as he hands over the bottle of Pepsi to her another unexpected guest appears. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan introduces herself as Sanjana, demanding another bottle of Pepsi from him, which makes him go through all the hurdles again. Aamir Khan looked dapper in his iconic brown jacket and black jeans outfit. Mahima Chaudhry wore a simple blue ethnic outfit while Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was seen in a baggy pair of black jeans and a loose white shirt.

Also Read: Mahira Chaudhry's Birthday: 'Dhadkan' To 'Baghban', See List Of Iconic Films Of The Actor

The Pepsi Ad released in 1995 and Mahima Chaudhry’s movie Pardes released in 1997, which made her an overnight star. The film received positive reviews from the critics and went on to become the fourth highest-grossing films of 1997. Mahima Chaudhry’s performance was most-appreciated in the film and also won her several accolades.

The film itself got 12 nominations and also won Mahima Chaudhry the best debutant award by Filmfare. Mahima Chaudhry portrayed the love interest of Shah Rukh Khan in the film. The film followed the story of a man who wants his NRI son to get married and settled. As he gets him engaged to a woman named Ganga, she finds herself attracted to the man’s foster son.

Also Read: Mahima Chaudhry's Birthday: Know Why The Actor Quit Working In Films

Also Read: Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Horrific Car Accident; Says 'Glass Shards Went Into My Face'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.