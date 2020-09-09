Mahima Chaudhry's Birthday: Know Why The Actor Quit Working In Films

Mahima Chaudhary celebrates her 47th Birthday today. The actor has been a part of several memorable films, but eventually stopped being a part of films. Read on to know more about her exit from Bollywood.

Also Read: Manoj Muntashir Recalls How He Chose Writing Songs Over Marriage; Read Details

About Mahima's debut and films

Mahima made her debut in acting with a Pepsi TV commercial and then went to be a VJ on multiple music channels. As she was Video Jockeying, Subhash Ghai noticed her and that led to her debut in B’town with Pardes as Kusum Ganga. Then on she starred in over 30 movies including Daag, Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin, Dhadkan, Deewane, Kurukshetra, Yeh Teraa Ghar Yeh Meraa Ghar, Om Jai Jagadish, Dil Hai Tumhaara Dobara, The Film, Zameer: The Fire Within, Film Star, Home Delivery and Souten: The Other Woman. Her latest movie was Dark Chocolate in 2016 which was a Bengali thriller.

Also Read: Akshay Kumar Reveals Son Aarav Wants To Create His Own Individual Identity: Reports

Why Mahima left doing movies

In an interview with Mid-Day, Mahima expressed that she feels the industry doesn’t have roles for senior female actors. She said she would prefer to not be a part of movies rather than doing small roles here and there. Mahima has also hinted time and again that Director Subhash Ghai who launched her was also the reason she didn’t get roles in other movies and that he had asked makers to not give her roles.

In a conversation with FilmiBeat, Ghai mentioned that four actresses were considered for Taal, and one of them was Mahima but when the director chose Aishwarya Rai over Chaudhry. Mahima Chaudhry got upset with this and that led to the rift between the two. Although the equation between the two has changed now as claimed by Subhash Ghai who says that Mahima is a cheerful person who is also trustworthy and the both of them are now friends as their differences have resolved over time. The director also said that two have kept in touch through texts and he is thankful that the former actress made an appearance in his latest movie Kaanchi.

Mahima’s personal life

The actor was in a relationship with Indian tennis player Leander Paes which ended in a couple of years. Mahima Chaudhry and Bobby Mukherji tied the knot in 2006 and the couple has a daughter named Ariana. Their marriage started having trouble back in 2011 and the two officially separated in the year 2013.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande Reacts To Rhea Chakraborty's Arrest, Says 'You Create Your Own Fate'

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut Says, 'please Do My Drug Test' After Maha HM Demands Probe Against Her

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.