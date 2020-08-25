Govinda, Raveena Tandon & Mahima Starrer 'Sandwich' Clocks 14 Years; Director Celebrates

The 2006 film titled Sandwich released on August 25. As the movie clocked 14 years on Tuesday, director Anees Bazmee posted a video of the same and celebrated his film. Sandwich stars Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry in lead roles.

Sandwich movie clocks 14 years

Anees Bazmee shared a video which had glimpses of Govinda, Raveena Tandon and Mahima Chaudhry's pictures together. Sharing the post, he wrote, "A film that has Double Trouble of Fun, Entertainment & Comedy. Celebrating 14 Years Of Sandwich." Meanwhile, the film also stars Mohnish Bahl, Satish Shah, Shweta Menon among others.

Sandwich movie chronicles the amusing tale of how Sher Singh's life (Govinda) is cramped due to his two wives, Nisha (Raveena Tandon) and Sweety (Mahima Chaudhry). When Sweety and Nisha bump into each other, the problems between the trio increase. The film's hilarious plot was well-received by the audience. Even though the movie did not churn great numbers at the box office, fans lauded Govinda's on-screen comic chops. The songs in the film were voiced by Sonu Nigam, Alka Yagnik among others.

Govinda and Raveena Tandon's movies

Govinda and Raveena Tandon have done a slew of movies together. Their films like Pardesi Babu, Dulhe Raja, Waah! Tera Kya Kehna, among others, hit the bullseye. Govinda and Raveena's movie Akhiyon Se Goli Maare remains a hit even today.

Govinda, who done a slew of movies with Karisma Kapoor, recently celebrated 25 years of his super hit film Coolie No. 1. On June 30, the Aankhen actor shared a poster of his film which also featured Karisma. After which, he wrote, "Duniya mera ghar hai, bus stand mera adda hai, jab mann kare aa jana, Raju mera naam hai ... aur pyar se log mujhe bulate hain ... Coolie No.1. Celebrating 25 Years of Coolie No. 1." Fans flooded the comments section with love. While someone called him "favourite", some fans also expressed that no one can replace Govinda.

Meanwhile, the remake of Coolie No. 1 starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan has created quite a buzz. Helmed by David Dhavan, the actors have wrapped up shooting for the film. However, the release date is not announced yet.

