Mahima Chaudhry Recalls Horrific Car Accident; Says 'Glass Shards Went Into My Face'

Mahima Chaudhry recently recalled how she had met with a horrific accident while she was going for her movie shoot. The actor revealed that a truck had hit her car and the glass shards from the impact went most into her face. She further revealed how that incident damaged her career in films and affected her mentally.

Mahima Chaudhry recalls a horrific accident

In a video interview with a media portal, Mahima Chaudhry revealed that back in the late 1990s, she met with an accident, which became the reason for her disappearance from the big screen. It was during the time when Mahima was shooting with Ajay Devgn and Kajol for Dil Kya Kare. When she was in Bengaluru, a truck rammed into her car. She further revealed that shards of glass flew into her face, giving her injuries and wounds.

The actor told the media portal that at that point, she felt like she was dying. She recalled how nobody even helped her get to the hospital and it was only much later when she reached the hospital, her mother and Ajay Devgn came. Mahima recalled how she got up and saw her face in the mirror and it was utter horror for her.

Mahima further told the media portal that when the surgery was performed on her, 67 glass pieces were taken out. The recovery period was long after the surgery and the actor was advised to stay indoors at all times. She was supposed to avoid sunlight and her room was completely dark.

Mahima Chaudhry said that she was unsure if anyone would cast her in their films again. She further said that she had a lot of movies lined up her way at that time but she had to let them go. The actor further said that she did not want people to know that she had met with an accident as people were not as supportive back then.

The actor went on to do several films after recovery. However, she felt that her career was damaged due to the accident as, before the accident, she was getting films as the leading actor. She credits her family and friends for having helped her brave the horrific incident and time period of her life.

The career of Mahima Chaudhry

The actor was launched by Subhash Ghai in the film Pardes and Mahima got to star opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was next seen in Dil Kya Kare opposite Ajay Devgn and Kajol. She was last seen in Dark Chocolate, a Bengali film, as Ishani Banerjee in the year 2016.

