Mahira Chaudhry's Birthday: 'Dhadkan' To 'Baghban', See List Of Iconic Films Of The Actor

Mahima Chaudhry is amongst one of the well-known faces of the Bollywood film industry. Born in September 1973, the actor is celebrating her 47th birthday today. Hailing from Darjeeling, the actor was one of the iconic actors during the 90s & 2000s. However, later due to personal commitments, Mahima gave up her acting career and took a hiatus from the acting world. On the occasion of her birthday, here is a have compiled a list of memorable movies that she was a part of

Dhadkan

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, Dhadkan is a 2000 romantic drama movie starring Akshay Kumar, Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a woman who breaks up with her boyfriend to marry a kind-hearted man, chosen by her father. Over the years, she falls in love with her husband but thing takes an interesting turn when she bumps into her boyfriend again who wishes to be reunited with her. Mahima played the brief role of Sheetal Verma in Dhadkan.

Sandwich: Double Trouble

Sandwich: Double Trouble is a 2006 love triangle movie featuring Govinda, Mahima Chaudhry and Raveena Tandon in pivotal roles. Helmed by Aneez Bazmee, the movie was a remake of the Kannada film Double Decker. The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a husband who lives a double life.

ALSO READ| Masaba Masaba's BTS Video Surfaces Online; Enthusiastic Fans Demand 'season 2'

LOC Kargil

The historical war film LOC Kargil was directed by JP Dutta and bankrolled under his JP Films Banners. Featuring an ensemble cast, the movie is based on the real story of the Kargil war fought between India and Pakistan back in 1999. The movie unveils essays intriguing details of Operation Vijay and Battle of Tololing that was held around the Line of Contol. Mahima Chaudhry essayed the role of Reena Yadav in the film.

ALSO READ| Farah Khan Extends Support To Bollywood Dancers, Gives Away 'blessed Groceries' To Many

Baghban

Released in 2003, Baghban is a drama movie helmed by Ravi Chopra. Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Salman and Mahima Chaudhry in pivotal roles, the film is based on the life story of an elderly couple who wish their children to take care of them in their old age. However, their children treat them as a burden and thus the story of the couple to regain their worth and dignity begins. Mahima Chaudhry plays Arpita, Salman Khan's character's wife in the film.

ALSO READ| 'That '70s Show' Off Netflix; Fans React To Viral News, Ask 'Why Does It Hurt So Much?'

Kurukshetra

Helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar, Kurukshetra is a 2000 action-drama starring Sanjay Dutt, Mahima Chaudhry and Om Puri in the lead roles. It portrays the love story of the war between truth and evil. The plot unveils how truth is sometimes masked by those in power.

ALSO READ| Mahima Chaudhry Says, 'Subhash Ghai Bullied Me & Took Me To Court; Was Dropped From Satya'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.