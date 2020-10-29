Did You Know Mouni Roy Appeared In A Punjabi Movie As A Lead At The Start Of Her Career?

Mouni Roy is a very well-known face in the Hindi television and movie industry. The actor has been in the industry for over a decade and has successfully created a huge fan-base for herself. Mouni Roy's movies like Romeo Akbar Walter, Made in China, London Confidential, and more, have proved the actor’s versatility in the industry, without a doubt. But, fans will be surprised to know that the actor has also appeared in a Punjabi movie, at the very beginning of her career.

Also Read | Anushka Sharma Sends In Birthday Wishes For Mouni Roy, Says 'May You Always Shine'

Mouni Roy’s Punjabi movie

In 2011, Mouni Roy was cast to play the lead character of Sahiban in the Punjabi language romantic action drama, Hero Hitler in Love. The movie has been directed by Sukhwant Dhadda, with story, screenplay, music, and dialogues given by Babbu Maan. The movie is produced under the banner of the Maan Films Production and cast Babbu Maan and Bhagwant Maan as the lead characters too.

Also Read | Mouni Roy's Unseen Photo With Pulkit Samrat From 'Kyunki.. ' A Major Throwback For Fans

The plot of the movie revolves around the life of a man named Hitler who lives in the village, Ishqpura. Hitler is a type of man who has very unique and different thoughts, and who loves his fellow villagers and helps soulmates come together. Hitler falls in love with Sahiban, who lives in Pakistan and decides to bring her to his village. But, the two face many challenges to make their love story a success.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Thanks ‘dadu’ Sir David Attenborough, Asks Fans To Check Out His New Documentary

On the work front

Mouni Roy was last seen on-screen in the web-series London Confidential. According to Zee5’s official website, Mouni Roy has said that the best gift of working on this movie was to learn from Kanwal Sir and sharing screen space with an actor like Purab Kohli. Mouni Roy said that it is a spy-thriller franchise with a stirring plot and the lively characters are very passionate about what they do.

Also Read | Mouni Roy Flaunts An Engagement Ring, Leaves Fans Curious

Mouni Roy will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipate action fantasy movie Brahmāstra. In this, she will be playing the role of Damyanti. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie's production was delayed due to the pandemic and is now set to release in December of 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.