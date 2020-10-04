Mouni Roy's Unseen Photo With Pulkit Samrat From 'Kyunki.. ' A Major Throwback For Fans

Mouni Roy celebrated her 35th birthday yesterday, on September 28, 2020. The actor started her acting career with Ekta Kapoor's Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, opposite Pulkit Samrat. She gained major recognition with television shows like Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and Naagin. On the occasion of Mouni Roy’s birthday, Pulkit Samrat shared a throwback picture of the two that will surely take fans down a memory lane.

Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat’s throwback picture

Pulkit Samrat is not only a very popular entertainment artist in India but is also known for creating a buzz on the internet repeatedly. Having millions of followers on social media, Pulkit Samrat never fails to bring a smile on the faces of his fans. Recently, on the occasion of his friend and colleague Mouni Roy’s birthday, the actor shared a throwback picture on his official Instagram handle from the time they were cast in Ekta Kapoor’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi. Pulkit Samrat captioned the picture, “Chubby cheeks same pinch birthday girl!! Wish you a fabulous birthday!! @imouniroy 🤩🎂🎊💕 #KyunkiWeStartedTogether 🤓 #THROWBACK and a major one”.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is an Indian television daily soap opera that premiered on July 3, 2000, on the channel Star Plus and went off-air on November 6, 2008. Mouni Roy and Pulkit Samrat were cast opposite each other in the television series. The two were cast to play the characters of Krishna Tulsi Eklavya Virani and Laksh Sahil Virani, respectively.

On the work front

Mouni Roy was last seen on-screen in the web-series London Confidential. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipate action fantasy movie Brahmāstra. In it, she will be playing the role of Damyanti. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie's production was delayed due to the pandemic and is now set to release in December of 2020.

Pulkit Samrat will next be seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s movie Taish, opposite real-life girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda. Taish is a drama film based on the motive of revenge. The movie’s cast includes Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Harshvardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Jim Sarbh. Taish is produced by Bejoy Nambiar along with Nishant Pitti. Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda’s fans are excited to see their favourite social media couple on the big screen once again.

