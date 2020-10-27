Mouni Roy Flaunts An Engagement Ring, Leaves Fans Curious

Actor Mouni Roy recently shocked her fans when she posted a picture of hers with a big engagement ring on her hands. With over 15 million followers on Mouni Roy's Instagram account, her post surely received a lot of comments from her fans. After the Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev actor Mouni Roy took to her Instagram to share a picture with an engagement ring, her fans got curious about this. However, she is not getting engaged as of yet and the announcement was for an engagement ring brand indeed. Check out Mouni Roy's photos which made her fans curious about the relationship status of the Naagin actor.

Is Mouni Roy engaged?

Mouni Roy shared a post today captioning it as "Can’t believe that finally there is one Brand in India which is specialised

in Engagement Rings. I am drooling over their collection, why don’t you check out yourself? @ornaz_com, You can now customize your design by booking Virtual Appointment, and their experts will give you a personalized experience of choosing an Engagement Ring." Mouni was actually endorsing India's first engagement ring brand named ORNAZ. Take a look at her post.

Actor and performer Mouni Roy is known for her acting and dancing skills. She rose to fame with her portrayal of Sati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev and later for her role in Naagin as well. In 2018, she debuted in Bollywood with the film Gold, portraying a main role in the film. She was later seen in movies including Romeo Akbar Walter and Made in China.

Mouni Roy's relationships

According to BollywoodShaadis.com, Mouni Roy was earlier in relationship with actor Gaurav Chopra for a few years before they parted ways. Later she was linked to Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji, her Mahadev co-star, Mohit Raina, and even with Dubai-based banker, Suraj Nambiar, however, Mouni has stated has not confirmed any such reports.

Mouni Roy's Upcoming movies

Mouni Roy was last seen on-screen in the web-series London Confidential. The actor will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's much-anticipated action fantasy movie titled Brahmastra. She would be playing the role of Damyanti in the Indian trilogy series. The movie also features Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. The movie's production was delayed due to the pandemic and is now set to release in December 2020.

