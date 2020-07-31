Did You Know Mumtaz Starred As A Child Actor In 1952 Film 'Sanskar'?

Whenever fans think of Mumtaz, it reminds them of chartbuster songs like Aaj Kal Tere Mere, Jai Jai Shiv Shankar and many more. Born on July 31, 1947, the veteran actor is celebrating her 73rd birthday today. Although she began her career as a supporting actor and later gained recognition for her acting prowess. But did you know that Mumtaz actually began her film career as a child actor?

Mumtaz’s Bollywood journey

Mumtaz, who was one of the most recognised divas of her time, began her career as a child actor in the 1952 movie Sanskar. Helmed by V M Vyas, Sanskar was a social drama movie. Along with her it also featured Ishwarlal, Pran, Veera, Shashi Kapoor, Purnima, Murad and Sapru in prominent roles. The music of the movie was composed by Roshan and the lyrics of the songs were penned down by Shailendra.

After Sanskar, Mumtaz again appeared as a child actor in the 1958 film Sone Ki Chidiya. Later as a teenager, she starred in several movies like Vallah Kya Baat Hai, Sehra, Stree and more essaying supporting roles. Her career took off when she starred as the main lead in more than 16 action films. Out of which her stints opposite wrestler Dara Singh in films like Tarzan Comes to Delhi, Faulad, Raaka, Daku Mangal Singh & more are yet highly acclaimed. Her performance in action movies gained her the title of ‘Stunt-film heroine’.

Later after acting in Raj Khosla’s drama flick Do Raaste opposite Rajesh Khanna, Mumtaz was recognised as a full-fledged star. She is best known for delivering eight super hit movies alongside Rajesh Khanna. From Tangewala to Chor Machaye Shor, the diva went on to collect several on-screen roles to her credit during her stellar career.

She took a hiatus after her 1977 movie Aaina to concentrate on her family. Directed by K.Balachader, the film also saw Nirupa Roy, Lalita Pawar and Madan Puri in pivotal roles. After taking a long pause, she made her comeback 13 years later in the 1990 movie Aandhiya. The movie was directed by David Dhawan and featured Shatrughan Sinha and Madhushree in significant roles. She was last seen in an American docudrama namely 1 a Minute as herself.

