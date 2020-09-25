Did You Know Neha Dhupia Began Her Acting Venture With A Japanese Film?

The Roadies gang leader Neha Dhupia has completed 2 decades in the showbiz industry. She began her acting venture back in 2000, but not may know that she began her career by starring in an international film. Did you know she made her acting debut with a Japanese movie?

Neha Dhupia’s debut movie

Actor Neha Dhupia essayed an Indo-Japanese actor, Meena, in Ninja Odoru! Ninja Densetsu. Talking about the same, she recalled the auditioning process and previously told Bollywood Hungama that the makers shortlisted two people and she was one of them.

Elaborating further, she added that it was an amazing experience for her, as portions of the movie were shot in Chennai, and then the entire crew travelled to Japan to continue filming and promotion. Neha added that she was just 19 when so much was going in her life. She also regarded the shooting experience as one of the best times of her life.

Neha Dhupia’s professional front

Currently, the Tumhari Sulu actor has returned with the brand new season of her popular podcast #NoFilterNeha. From Sonu Sood to Sourav Ganguly, she had been joined by several prominent personalities in her show. Along with this, she has also reprised her role as Gang leader in the reality stunt show Roadies’ 18th Season Roadies: Revolution.

Post six episodes, the show was stalled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The latest episodes began surfacing on MTV since June 27. Just like the previous season, Ranvijay Singh is serving as the host, while Prince Narula, Nikhil Chinapa, Neha and Raftaar feature as Gang leaders aka skippers. Temporarily, Raftaar was replaced by Varun Sood, mid-journey due to his album release.

Along with this, Neha was last seen in a suspense drama short-film Devi, alongside Kajol and Shruti Haasan. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, the project chronicles the lives of nine women who belong to different strata of society. They are forced into a sisterhood under certain circumstances and are made to share their personal story of abuse to each other. The short film also features an ensemble cast including Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi and others.

