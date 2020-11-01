Did You Know One Of Katrina Kaif's Memorable Scenes In Welcome Was Shot With One Camera?

Welcome is a Hindi-language comedy movie written and directed by Anees Bazmee. The film marks Feroz Khan's last film appearance and is produced by Firoz Nadiadwala. The movie is about a man who falls in love with a beautiful woman but later discovers that her brothers are gangsters. It is the second highest-grossing Hindi movie of 2007. The film was the first part of the Welcome franchise and spawned a sequel named Welcome Back which was released in 2015. The film has garnered a strong fan-following over the years, but did you know that Katrina Kaif had a memorable scene in the film which had to be shot using one camera? Read on to know more about the trivia:

Katrina Kaif's memorable scene in Welcome shot using one camera

Rajiv, the protagonist, who accidentally lit a fire, jumps into a burning building to save Katrina Kaif (Sanjana). The scene is a tricky one and not many people are aware of the fact that is scene had been shot by a single camera. They both had many retakes for the same. According to IMDb, the fire scene between the protagonist and Katrina Kaif was shot at a Dubai mall 2 A3 cameras were set up where one got the spotlight and the scene was shot with one camera. They both had many takes for the scene and the actor’s glasses would get hot. IMDb rates Welcome 6.9. It is generally one of the best cult comedy Hindi movies of all time.

Katrina Kaif, began her acting career in Bollywood with the Hindi movie namely, Boom, in the year 2003. She didn't look back and turned out to be one of the most accepted and eminent B-Town movie stars ever. Her latest movie was a drama film, Bharat (2019). The upcoming movies of the actor include Sooryavanshi; in this movie, Katrina will be in the lead role along with the actor, the release date of which has not been announced yet. Another upcoming movie is Phone Bhoot in which she will again be the lead actress along with the co-stars.

