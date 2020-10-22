Katrina Kaif Looks All Bright And Happy As 'Kay Beauty' Turns One Today

Baar Baar Dekho actor Katrina Kaif took to Instagram on Thursday, October 22, 2020, to share a happy post as her cosmetic brand, Kay by Katrina Kaif turns one, today. The actor shared a bright and happy picture and also penned a sweet note talking about her beauty brand, Kay by Katrina Kaif and the love it has received. Netizens went on to shower love and praise on the post as they congratulated the actor on the same.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Katrina Kaif shared a post for all her fans as her cosmetic brand, Kay Beauty turned one, today. Katrina can be seen striking a stunning pose as she is all smiling in the candid picture. In the post, the actor can be seen donning a white dress with floral prints on it. One can see the lavender, mustard and pink coloured floral designs on it. The dress also consisted of a similar printed belt, plunging neckline, bishop sleeves, and a pleated bottom. The actor completed her look by opting for a wavy hairdo, well-done brows, and glossy lips.

Along with the happy picture, Katrina Kaif penned a sweet note talking about her brand. She wrote, “Celebrating an ONEderful year of new product launches, beauty ranges, accomplishments & our ever-growing #KayKommunity I couldn’t be more proud of our journey so far”. She also went on to thank everyone for supporting and showering so much love on her and Kay Beauty. Check out the post below.

Also read | Kareena Kapoor Khan Shares Bright Picture On Her Gram: 'Just Pouting Away'

As soon as the post shared by Katrina surfaced online, netizens couldn’t stop themselves but appreciate the picture. The post also went on to receive several likes from netizens. While some of them went on to congratulate the actor on this amazing journey, others went on to comment on all things nice and happy. Many others were also seen flooding her post with several emojis consisting of red heart, fire, congratulatory and more. Check out a few comments from fans on the actor’s recent post.

Also read | From Katrina Kaif To Nora Fatehi, Know How Bollywood Actresses Spent Their Weekend

On the work front

Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's anticipated film Sooryavanshi alongside Akshay Kumar in a lead role. Post that, the actor will be seen in Gurmmeet Singh’s Phone Bhoot alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khattar in crucial roles.

Also read | Katrina Kaif Resumes Shoot With Safety And Precautions; See Post Here

Also read | Katrina Kaif Sulks Like A Child After She Loses A 'Friday Night Game' At Sequence; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.