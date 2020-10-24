Did You Know One Of Katrina Kaif's Sisters Is A Well Known Mathematician?

Katrina kaif's sister Melissa is quite a well-known mathematician and has achieved a significant amount of praise and accolades in her field of interest. Melissa is well known for her work in mathematics and unlike her sisters Isabelle and Katrina Kaif, she has stayed away from the film industry. While Isabelle and Katrina are quite active online and their social media handles can be easily found, Melissa is known to keep quite a low profile and does not seem to have any social media accounts.

According to an article posted by Miss Malini, Melissa is quite successful in her field of choice. In 2009, Katrina Kaif’s sister Melissa won the Laing O’Rourke Mathematics Awards at the Imperial College. The award she won is considered a prestigious one in the field of mathematics. The report also claimed that Melissa has completed four years of her Master’s degree in Science.

Though Katrina Kaif's family members are in the limelight, owing to the actor's popularity, very little is known about Melissa. Isabelle Kaif, on the other hand, already has a film to her name, titled Dr Cabbie. She has been loved for her performance and is expected to feature in a few other films as well.

On the work front for Katrina Kaif, the actor will be seen in a couple of films coming soon. One of the most anticipated among those is Sooryavanshi, in which she has been cast opposite Akshay Kumar. The film’s release was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the Gurmeet Singh directed film Phone Bhoot. The updates shared by Katrina Kaif about the film on social media hint at the film being a horror-comedy flick. Katrina Kaif, along with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi, will be seen in the film. Katrina Kaif will also be seen in the third instalment of the Tiger Zinda Hai film franchise. The actor will once again be seen opposite Salman Khan in the film and fans are thus quite excited for the movie. The film will be directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and is expected to have a release date in 2021.

