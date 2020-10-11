Katrina Kaif Talks About Being 'good Samaritan', Says 'Consistently Working To Give Back'

In an older interview of Katrina Kaif with Anupama Chopra, the actor talked about philanthropic work for society. She opened up about being a good samaritan. Katrina said that she has been consistently working to give back good to the society. Take a look at Katrina Kaif's interview video.

Katrina on being a good samaritan

One of Katrina Kaif's fan pages on Facebook, shared a small clip from Katrina Kaif's interview, wherein, she spoke about her films, Kay Beauty, the lockdown, and many other topics. Talking about giving back to society, Katrina Kaif explained that she is using her position for giving back good to society. She further added that she and her team have been consistently working on their plans.

Katrina Kaif also added she might not be planning to do something great but even doing something small would help her give back to society. The actor also spoke about the issues faced by people during the lockdown. She said that this was a time where one could see how many needy people are there around us. Katrina Kaif also said that this lockdown has not only made her a good samaritan but she was also thankful for everything she had.

Further, in the same interview, Katrina Kaif spoke about her time during the lockdown. She shared that she has got off her busy schedule and this gave her plenty of time to work on her philanthropic projects. Describing her daily schedule, Katrina said that after waking up, the actor hits the gym.

After a long workout, she gets back home to get ready. She also revealed that if she is getting ready from home for any shoot, her dressers are always available at home. In fact, they yell at Katrina for being late after the gym, she shared. She also revealed that she works with almost 50 people around her every day.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif was last seen in Bharat. She is gearing up for her upcoming film Sooryavanshi, alongside Akshay Kumar. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action crime drama also features Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in cameo appearances. Katrina Kaif will next be seen in Phone Bhoot, opposite Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

