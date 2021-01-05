Sanjana Sanghi's Cute Winter Snuggle Makes Fans Go Heart Eyed

Sanjana Sanghi recently added a couple of pictures on social media which appears to be from a photoshoot. The moment she posted them, all her fans couldn’t keep calm and showered immense love on the post. Let’s take a look at Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram and see what she posted along with her fans’ reactions to it.

Sanjana’s winter snuggle

Dil Bechara actor Sanjana Sanghi recently took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures in which she can be seen wearing a stunning beige overcoat along with a pair of off-white coloured classy boots. She captioned her post by stating how it was always a good time for a little bit of a winter snuggle and then added emojis of a snowflake and a smiling face with hearts emoji.

Many of her fans praised her look and stated in the comments how charming and beautiful she was looking in the outfit. Many others also complimented her on her cuteness. Some of the fans also commented on Sanjana Sanghi’s Instagram post and stated how their love for her grows every time they see her. Have a look at how fans praised Sanjana on social media.

Sanjana Sanghi's photos

As the fans always shower love on Sanjana Sanghi’s photos, one of her latest posts on New Year melted the hearts of her fans. In the post, the actor shared a series of photos in a video clip in which she can be seen wearing a cool turtle-neck sweater. Her sun-kissed pictures left all her fans in awe and they all wished her a happy new year. In the caption, she addressed the new year and said how she truly prays that the upcoming year feels just like warm sunshine on a cold winter day. She even added that the new year would bring a ray of sunshine full of big love, kindness, surprises, peace and many more beautiful characters on celluloid. She then wished all her fans a happy new year and mentioned how they had given her so much love and joy and that she would hardly be able to tell them how grateful she was. In the end, she hoped that the new year would bring them everything they have ever wanted and more.

