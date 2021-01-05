Remember 'Tussi Ja Rahe Ho?' Kid Parzaan Dastur? Know What He's Up To These Days

Parzaan Dastur began his acting career with 1998's horror television serial, Woh. He gained spotlight after making his big-screen debut as a child actor with Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. He played the role of silent Sardar kid. Parzaan's popular dialogue "Tussi Ja Rahe Ho?", surely stole several hearts. Parzaan Dastur's character has clocked more than 12 years, and here's what the actor is up to these days. Read ahead for more details.

Parzaan Dastur recently got engaged to his long-time girlfriend Delnas Shroff. The couple is set to tie the knot by February 2021. On October 15, 2020, Parzaan Dastur took to his official Instagram handle and shared pictures from the eve when he proposed Delnas and the latter said yes. In this Instagram picture, Parzaan was spotted on his knees proposing to Delnas on a beach during the sunset. Sharing the picture on social media, he wrote, "Throwback to this beautiful day over a year ago when she said YES! Only 4 months to go for #TheDASHwedding #DelCountsDaStars". Take a look at Parzaan Dastur's picture.

Also Read | Parzaan Dastur gets engaged to Delna Shroff, clarifies, 'wedding is still pending'

Also Read | Parzaan Dastur thanks fans for their "blessings" ahead of his wedding

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parzaan Dastur is a co-founder of TCP Ten Colour Productions. He has produced short films like Pocket Mummy. He co-produced the film with his partner Nitesh Ranglani who also directed the film. Pocket Mummy was written by Parzaan Dastur.

Recently, Parzaan Dastur took to his Instagram handle and shared a year rounder video of his company, TCP Ten Colour Productions. This video gave the viewers a glimpse of all his projects of 2020. Sharing the video on social media, Parzaan Dastur wrote, "A year of madness and a year of cheer. Thank you so much for the memories. Moving onward and upward!".

Also Read | Raveena Tandon says adopting at the age of 21 was 'best decision of her life'

Parzaan Dastur's net worth:

As mentioned in the Net Worth Post, Parzaan Dastur's net worth is 1.7 Million dollars, i.e; 12.4 crores. Apart from owning a production house, the star also acts in films. Parzaan was last seen playing a role in his own film Pocket Mummy. In 2010, he also played a minor role in Break Ke Baad.

Also Read | Lata Mangeshkar pens heartfelt note remembering R.D Burman on latter's death anniversary



DISCLAIMER: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.