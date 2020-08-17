Did You Know Prince Charles Was A Clapper Boy For THIS Film Of Rani Mukerji?

Rani Mukerji starred in the film Mangal Pandey: The Rising along with actors Aamir Khan and Ameesha Patel. The film was based on the life of an Indian soldier Mangal Pandey who was known for igniting the spark of the Indian rebellion of 1857. The film was helmed by Ketan Mehta and was the fourth highest-grossing films of 2005. Interestingly, Prince Charles of the British Royal Family was a 'clapper boy' for a few scenes in Mangal Pandey: The Rising.

As per reports by Rediff.com, when Prince Charles had visited India, he met the team of Mangal Pandey: The Rising. They were shooting for their Muhrat shot when Prince Charles turned a clapper boy for that specific shot. Dressed in a blue suit, Prince Charles gave the commands that a clapper boy gives, right before the shot. As soon as Prince Charles gave a clap, there was a round of applause for him, from the entire team. Prince Charles met a few dignitaries from Bollywood and also briefly spoke about the film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. He reportedly spoke to actor Aamir Khan and was interested in the story of the film as well as Aamir Khan's character.

Prince Charles is the heir to the British throne and the first son of Queen Elizabeth II. Prince Charles was born at Buckingham Palace as the first grandchild of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth. He's also known as the longest-serving Princes of Wales.

Mangal Pandey: The Rising was the first Indian film to open at the Locarno Film Festival. The film also marked Aami Khan's comeback to Bollywood after a hiatus of 4 long years. Director Ketan Pandey wanted to make the film in 1998 with Amitabh Bachchan as Mangal Pandey, but the project got scrapped and he made it a few years later. Rani Mukerji played the character of Heera in the film Mangal Pandey: The Rising. Initially, she was offered to play the role of Jwala, but she liked the character of Heera and played her role instead. Rani Mukerji was highly praised for her role in the film.

