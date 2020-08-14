Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Dil Bole Hadippa!' Has Special Connection With 'Veer-Zaara'

Rani Mukerji's Dil Bole Hadippa! is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by Aditya Chopra. The 2009 sports film features Rani Mukerji, Shahid Kapoor, Sherlyn Chopra, Anupam Kher, and Dalip Tahil in lead roles. The film received widespread attention for various aspects. An interesting trivia about Rani Mukerji's Dil Bole Hadippa! is that it has a connection with her 2004 film, Veer-Zaara. Read on to know more about this trivia:

Rani Mukerji's 'Dil Bole Hadippa!'s 'Veer-Zaara' connection

Rani Mukerji plays the double role of Veera Kaur and Veer Pratap Singh in Dil Bole Hadippa!. On the other hand, Shahid Kapoor plays the role of Rohan Singh and Anupam Kher essays the role of Vikram Singh in the film. The character of Rani Mukerji, that is Veera Kaur, takes the alias of her other character, Veer Pratap Singh.

Before featuring in Dil Bole Hadippa!, Rani Mukerji starred in Veer-Zaara, which released in 2004. This iconic period romantic drama film directed by Yash Chopra also features a character with the same name -- that is Veer Pratap Singh. However, the role is played by another actor. Not many fans are aware that Rani Mukerji's films Dil Bole Hadippa and Veer-Zaara features the same character names.

Dil Bole Hadippa! directed by Anurag Singh is adapted from the 2006 American film titled She's the Man. The film was a huge success and received widespread acclaim from critics. The soundtrack was one of the major highlights of Rani Mukerji's Dil Bole Hadippa! Mukerji even received various awards and accolades for her performance. She bagged V. Shantaram Awards and Anandalok Purashkar Awards.

Rani Mukerji was last seen in Mardaani 2, which released in the year 2019. She essays the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy in the Gopi Puthran-directorial. Mukerji even received the Filmfare Award nomination for Best Actress. The film received positive reviews from critics.

The actor will next be seen in Bunty Aur Babli, which is directed by Varun V. Sharma. She will be seen playing the role of Babli in the movie. Rani Mukerji's Bunty Aur Babli 2 is currently under the filming stage. Apart from her, the film will feature Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Sharvari in major roles. The release date of the film has been postponed due to the current COVID-19 pandemic crises.

