Rani Mukerji Starrer 'Baabul' Was Originally Written For Kajol?

Rani Mukerji and Kajol have both played some great characters on-screen and have very often been praised for their excellent performances. Both actors are very versatile and can play a part in many different genres of movies. But, did you know that Rani Mukerji starrer Baabul (2006) was originally supposed to have Kajol in the lead?

Rani Mukerji's trivia; Was Kajol the first choice for Baabul?

Kajol has time and again stunned the audience with the brilliant performances the actor has delivered on-screen. Many of her characters like Isha Diwan from Gupt: The Hidden Truth (1997), Simran from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Anjali from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), and many more have stayed with the audience for a very long time and are even considered as classics. But, fans might be surprised to know that Ravi Chopra’s Baabul (2006) was also, in fact, going to have Kajol as its lead character.

Originally, Kajol was approached to play the character of Malvika Talwar in the movie. Reports suggest that the reason for Kajol being the first choice for the movie was Kajol and Salman Khan’s on-screen chemistry that was loved by the audience at the time since the two created magic on-screen in Sohail Khan’s Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya (1998). Kajol's movies with Salman also include Karan Arjun and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, but Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya cast them as the lead pair for the first time. However, Kajol declined the offer as things were reportedly not working in her favour.

Later, Ravi Chopra approached Kajol’s cousin and a very successful Bollywood actor at the time, Rani Mukerji. At the time, Rani Mukerji's movies like Yuva (2004), Hum Tum (2004), and Black (2005), garnered many appreciations from the audiences. The actor was very quick to accept the offer and played the character of Malvika Talwar with complete dedication.

About Baabul

Baabul is a romantic family drama that is written and directed by Ravi Chopra. The movie cast Rani Mukerji, Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan, and John Abraham as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around a man who tries to bring happiness back into the life of his daughter-in-law after the death of his son.

