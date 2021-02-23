Did You Know Priyanka Chopra's Debut Was South Indian Movie 'Thamizhan'?

It's been 21 years since Priyanka Chopra was crowned Miss World. Ever since then, the actor has managed to prove herself in the film industry and received huge support from her fans and family. Did you know the 2003 film The Hero: Love Story of a Spy wasn't her debut film? Not many are aware that Priyanka made her film debut with a Tamil movie starring Ilayathalapathy Vijay.

Priyanka Chopra's debut film was a Tamil movie

Priyanka Chopra's debut film was Thamizhan, directed by debutant Majith. Thamizhan is the only original Tamil film in which she ever worked as she bagged the role right after winning her Miss World title. She first showcased her acting skills opposite actor Ilayathalapathy Vijay in the movie. Thamizhan release was marked on April 12, 2002. The film also starred Revathi, Nassar, Ashish Vidyarthi and Vivek in pivotal roles.

Priyanka was seen playing the role of Priya while Vijay played the role of Surya a lawyer. The plot revolves around Surya who has several corruption cases to solve. He has to fight a criminal boss and suggests several reforms in the judicial system of India. However, to accomplish this, he has to go through several hurdles. Although Priyanka did not have a big role even as a lead, she managed to catch the attention of director Anil Sharma and producer Suneel Darshan's brother Dharmesh Darshan.

Priyanka Chopra's debut in Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra made her Bollywood debut with Anil Sharma's The Hero: Love Story of a Spy. The film starred Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles along with her. The film revolved around an undercover RAW agent who has to gather intelligence on the border of India Pakistan in Kashmir and stop the terrorists.

She was later seen in a lead role in Akshay Kumar's Andaaz. The film directed by Raj Kanwar and produced by Suneel Darshan was a commercial success. Priyanka received a lot of appreciation for her performance in the film. She even won the Filmfare award for the category of Best Female Debut. She later went on to do several films like Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Bluffmaster!, and more which garnered her immense popularity in the early 2000s itself.

