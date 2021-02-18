Priyanka Chopra Says She Was Supposed To Marry Nick In 2019; Here's Why The Plan Changed

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who have become one of the world's favourite celebrity couples, tied the knot in 2018. However, the Bollywood diva recently revealed in her memoir that they were actually planning to wait till 2019 to get married. Recalling this matter in her book Unfinished, Priyanka Chopra has talked about how their wedding plans changed after Nick's visit to India in 2018.

Priyanka Chopra reveals the change in her wedding plans after India visit

Priyanka Chopra has recalled that she and Nick Jonas decided to prepone their wedding during Nick's second trip to India. Priyanka Chopra discussed how they stayed awake till 8:30 in the morning, calling their friends and family members when Priyanka first said yes to Nick's proposal. She then added that they were first planning to get married in 2019.

However, Priyanka revealed that in August, when Nick went for his second trip to India, he told her that he did not want to wait anymore. The actor replied that she didn't want to wait either and their families were also ready, so they decided to just get married.

In 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas confirmed their dating rumours on their social media handles. Later on, the couple also visited Akash Ambani's engagement party. In August 2018, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas announced to the world that they are engaged and went on to tie the knot on December 2, 2018, at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace. The couple has been married for over two years now.

A quick look at Priyanka Chopra's photos on Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is very active on social media. She recently shared photos with Nick Jonas on Valentine's Day. Fans are in awe of the couple ever since they got married and they often express the same on her Instagram posts. Check out her photo on Valentine's Day below:

Several fans and followers commented that the couple makes them believe in the concept of love. Check out some of the reaction from Priyanka's fans and followers:

