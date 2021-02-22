Priyanka Chopra Wishes Sister-in-law Sophie Turner A 'Happy Birthday' With Sweet Post; See

Sophie Turner aka Sansa from Game of Thrones turned a year older on Sunday, February 21. As Sophie celebrated her 25th birthday, the Dark Phoenix actor received umpteen birthday wishes from fans and friends alike. Speaking of which, Sophie and Priyanka’s amazing camaraderie hasn’t been hidden from their followers. Both the ladies often take to social media to share candid pictures of each other and on the occasion of Sophie Turner’s birthday, Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of Sophie.

Priyanka Chopra wishes Sophie Turner

In the picture shared by her, Priyanka wished her sister-in-law by sharing a candid picture of the Game of Thrones actor. Sophie has donned a white V-neck top which is paired with a black skirt. Minimalistic makeup and a warm smile complete the look of the actor. While sending her birthday wish, Priyanka added a few emoticons to express her emotions. Here’s taking a quick look at Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram story:

While Priyanka Chopra chose to share a stunning picture of her sister-in-law, on the other hand, husband Nick Jonas shared a funny one. Taking to his Instagram story, Nick shared a hilarious selfie featuring Sophie Turner, which appears to be clicked at Nick and Priyanka’s wedding. In the photo, Nick, wife Priyanka and brother Joe Jonas can be seen smiling as the camera captures them. However, Sophie, on the other hand, seems to be in a jovial mood, as she makes a funny expression.

The entire Jonas family appears to be having a gala time with each other. Along with it, the quartet can also be seen donning traditional Indian ensembles. Seated inside a car, all of them can be seen spending some quality time together. Check out the post shared by Nick Jonas below:

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their daughter in the month of July, last year. They frequently share pictures of each other on their social media platform. Now, on the occasion of Sophie’s birthday, Joe posted two distinct pictures explaining Sophie’s mood and narrated that he ‘loves’ them both.

Happy Birthday babe. You have two moods and I love them both equally ðŸ’œ love you

