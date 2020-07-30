Did You Know 'Supreme Star' Sarathkumar Was A Paper Deliver Boy? Read Details

Actor Ramanathan Sarathkumar, over the years has become one of the prominent faces of the South Indian film industry. He began his acting career back in 1985 with the Telugu film Samajamlo Sthree. Initially, Sarathkumar rose to fame for essaying negative roles and in the subsequent years, his fans began regarding him as ‘Supreme Star’. But did you know that the actor used to work as a paper delivery boy?

Sarathkumar was a paper delivery boy?

As per recent media reports that have surfaced online, it is revealed that before beginning his career as an actor, Sararthkumar used to work as a paper delivery boy. After completing his Bachelor’s degree, the actor reportedly became a bodybuilder. Not only that, he also won the ‘Mr Madras University’ title back in the year 1974.

When Sarathkumar reportedly moved to Bangalore city, he began working as a paper delivery boy. Reports claim that he would distribute newspapers to shop. The interesting part of his journey is that later he reportedly became a reporter for the same newspaper channel he used to distribute. Along with it, before entering showbiz, he also started his own business and used to run a travel agency in Chennai.

Sarathkumar’s professional front

On the work front, Sarathkumar was last seen on the silver screen in Dhana Sekaran directed Vaanam Kottattum. Produced by Mani Ratnam under the banner of Madras Talkies, the film also features Raadhika Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Madonna Sebastian and Aishwarya Rajesh in pivotal roles. The plot of the movie essays the story of a father whose one mistake breaks him away from his beloved family.

After several years, when he finally meets his family, the same mistake haunts him in a different form which unveils an emotional & gripping climax. Sarathkumar will next feature in the Tamil action-thriller film Adangathey. Helmed by Shanmugam Muthusamy, the movie stars GV Prakash Kumar & Surbhi in the lead roles, while Sarathkumar, Yogi Babu & Mandira Bedi will essay supporting roles. The production of this Tamil flick began back in July 2018, its release is awaited by fans.

