Varalaxmi Sarathkumar Distributes Food To 1,600 Migrant Workers At Chennai Railway Station

Kollywood actor Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, on Thursday, distributed food and water to 1,600 migrant workers at the Chennai Central Railway station. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar shared the video of the same on her social media and wrote: "Today was one of the last few trains taking back our guests migrant workers back to West Bengal" (sic).

Varalaxmi, who was accompanied by her mother Radikaa Sarathkumar and several other volunteers, went on to reveal that the team managed to provide food and water to about 1600 migrant workers. "With our helpers and volunteers managed to give 1600 migrant workers 3 chapatis with a bottle of water along with chocolates," (sic) added Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the social media post.

Check out the video shared by Varalaxmi:

For the past few months, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has been engaged in several philanthropic activities. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, along with her mother, has been distributing food and water to migrant workers returning back home for a few weeks now. The videos of the same were posted by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar on her social media.

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, who made her Telugu debut recently with Tenali Ramakrishna BA. BL has a slew of movies at different stages of production. Varalaxmi Sarathkumar will be next seen in Manojkumar Natarajan's Velvet Nagaram. The film, starring Varalaxmi Sarathkumar in the lead, also features actors like Ramesh Thilak, Arjai, and Kasthuri Shankar in prominent roles. The movie was slated to release on March 6, 2020. However, due to the pandemic, the release date was pushed.

Meanwhile, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar is gearing up for the digital premiere of her movie Danny. The crime-thriller will release on ZEE5 on August 1, 2020. The Varalaxmi Sarathkumar starrer marks the directorial debut of LC Santhanamoorthy. Besides the upcomer, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar has an array of films in her kitty.

