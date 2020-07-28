Dulquer Salmaan To Play Lieutenant Ram In Swapna Cinema’s War Love Story; See Pic

Malayalam heartthrob Dulquer Salmaan has turned 34 on July 28, 2020. On the occasion of his birthday, Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema have officially announced their upcoming collaboration leaving fans surprised. Dulquer Salmaan will be seen in the lead role essaying the character of lieutenant Ram in the film.

Vyjayanthi Movies: Twitter announcement

ALSO READ| Unseen Pic Of The Day: Dulquer Salmaan Looks Cute As Button In This Childhood Picture

Their upcoming bilingual collaboration is touted to be a period love story that is set in the backdrop of 1964. This untitled movie will be helmed by Hanu Raghavapudi and presented by the production house Vyjayanthi Movies. The creators of the film, took to Twitter, to launch its first look poster on the occasion of Dulquer Salmaan’s birthday.

Depicting a telegram, the postcard picture sees Dulquer as an army official carrying a rifle. While the two hands that are joined together in the poster represents his romantic side in the movie. The production house called him “Lieutenant Ram” while wishing the actor on his birthday. The stamp on the poster reveals that the character is stationed at Jammu and Kashmir. Set in the backdrop of a war zone, this upcoming collaboration will unfold a love story. The captivating theme “Love in the war” will have music given by Vishal Chandrashekar.

Bankrolled by Priyanka Dutt under the banner of Swapna cinema, this Dulquer starrer’s announcement has made fans go gaga. While a few said that the “poster looks promising”, others couldn’t control their excitement. Take a look at how Dulquer’s fans are reacting after the announcement.

Poster is very promising ...😍

Intresting really,

Waiting for the movie...



Hope @hanurpudi sir will back...🤗#HappyBirthdayDULQUER — Comrade...✊ (@Anil7075) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday: Here Are Lesser-known Facts About 'Karwaan' Actor

Wishing the Best 😇 — Ratna Gopal (@RatnaGopal1) July 28, 2020

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan's Birthday: Prithviraj, Kajal Aggarwal & Others Send Warm Wishes

As per media reports that have surfaced online, speculations are rife that South beauty Pooja Hegde will essay the romantic interest of Dulquer in the film. However, it hasn’t been confirmed by the makers yet. The production of the movie is likely to go on-floor by the end of 2020.

Previously, Dulquer collaborated with Vyjayanthi Movies for his blockbuster biopic movie Mahanati. He was seen essaying the role of Gemini Ganesan in the film. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Mahanati also featured Keethy Suresh in the lead role. The film went on to become a massive commercial success at the box office. Meanwhile, in other news, Dulquer will also be seen opposite Kajal Aggarwal in Hey Sinamika.

ALSO READ| Dulquer Salmaan Gives Fans 'sneak-peek' Of 'Kurup' On His Birthday; Watch Video

(Promo Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram & Vyjayanti Movies Twitter)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.